Know the connection between gut health and optimal weight loss

Your gut health lies at the absolute core of your overall health. Taking care of it will automatically make sure that you can fight and manage complex chronic diseases like diabetes, ward off infectious bacteria, and also keep digestive problems at bay. But did you know that gut health also plays a role in your weight loss journey?

Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary, who specialises in gut health, weight issues, and diabetes, recently shared an explanatory post on Instagram wherein she elaborated on “the connection between your gut and optimal weight loss”.

“There are so many times when clients come to me with a complain that they just can’t seem to lose weight or stick to a healthy meal plan,” she said.

She added that the cause behind ‘distorted hunger’, which is when you feel hungry just after a meal or perhaps always feel hungry and can never stop eating, is “an imbalanced gut microbiome, which eventually causes weight gain.”

She also elaborated on gut dysbiosis, which is when enough Peptide YY, the hormone which “sends a signal to your brain about your fullness levels so you understand you need to stop eating”, is not secreted.

Gut dysbiosis, in turn, causes an imbalance in two more hormones — leptin, which decreases appetite, and ghrelin which increases appetite. “This is why you’ll find yourself slipping from a diet again and again and no amount of intuitive eating is enough. If your gut is not okay, how can you expect to eat intuitively because clearly appetite intuition comes from the gut,” she said.

It is only after your gut microbiome improves that you will be able to listen to your body’s signal and cues, according to Chowdhary, who also said that a gut cleanse can help you stick to your meal plan and eat mindfully.

