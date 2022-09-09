scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Are fatigue, shortness of breath, blue skin or lips symptoms of heart ailments in children?

A significant number of heart related deaths in India involves the younger population, making it crucial to be aware of congenital heart diseases (CHDs) in children

Congenital heart defectsCHDs are heart disorders that a baby is born with (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

With increasing incidences of heart ailments, paying attention to one’s heart health has become the need of the hour. While many believe that only adults are prone to severe risks, several newborns, too, are born with heart defects that can manifest themselves in the form of common symptoms. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), 17.7 million deaths in India are due to heart-related issues. A significant number involves the younger population, making it crucial to be aware of congenital heart diseases (CHDs) in children.

CHDs are heart disorders that a baby is born with, Dr Amar Singhal, senior consultant, and interventional cardiologist, Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute said. “These are the most prevalent birth abnormalities.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

According to a 2018 report, published in the National Library of Medicine, considering a birth prevalence of congenital heart disease as 9/1000, the estimated number of children born with congenital heart disease in India is more than 200,000 per year. “Currently advanced cardiac care is available to only a minority of such children,” it noted further.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sutr Santati exhibition in the Capital’s National Museum pays tribu...Premium
Sutr Santati exhibition in the Capital’s National Museum pays tribu...
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...Premium
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...
In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in IndiaPremium
In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in India
With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green coverPremium
With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green cover

Causes

Dr Singhal said that various factors might raise a child’s chances of developing congenital heart disease.

ALSO READ |Are Indians more prone to heart attacks?

*Genetic conditions
*Maternal diabetes
*Alcohol
*Flu (influenza)
*Medicines

Symptoms

Early detection is the key to treating congenital heart disease. “Of the 240,000 children born with CHD each year in India, about one-fifth would need early intervention to survive the first year of life. A large pool of older infants and children who may have survived despite no intervention add to the burden of CHD,” the report added.

Advertisement
Congenital heart diseases (CHDs) are the most prevalent birth abnormalities.
Dr Amar SinghalSenior Consultant, Interventional Cardiologist, Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute

Some of the common symptoms include:

*Rapid breathing
*Rapid heartbeat
*Swelling of the legs, tummy or around the eyes
*A blue tinge to the skin or lips (cyanosis)
*Extreme tiredness and fatigue
*Tiredness and rapid breathing when a baby is feeding

ALSO READ |Does menopause affect blood sugar levels, especially in diabetics?

When to see a doctor?

Advertisement

The expert shared that severe congenital heart defects are frequently identified before or shortly after a child’s birth.

“Call your child’s care provider if he or she exhibits any signs or symptoms of less severe heart abnormalities as he or she grows,” he advised.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-09-2022 at 12:30:54 pm
Next Story

Hyderabad: 21-kg Balapur laddu fetches a record Rs 24.6 lakh

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

J&K Congress sees one silver lining in Azad's exit: more elbow room

J&K Congress sees one silver lining in Azad's exit: more elbow room

Brakes were hit 5 secs before crash, police cite Mercedes report
Cyrus Mistry death

Brakes were hit 5 secs before crash, police cite Mercedes report

India is running out of weapons to deter China due to Modi order

India is running out of weapons to deter China due to Modi order

Premium
Tamil Nadu: Man takes body of mother to crematorium in wheelchair

Tamil Nadu: Man takes body of mother to crematorium in wheelchair

Is Akshay Kumar a blockbuster away from magic? Yes, say experts

Is Akshay Kumar a blockbuster away from magic? Yes, say experts

Apple event: 3 things that left me impressed the most…

Apple event: 3 things that left me impressed the most…

Premium
India slips two places on HDI as Covid-19 reverses global gains

India slips two places on HDI as Covid-19 reverses global gains

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office

Premium
'Abhi hain cricket baki': Virat to Bhuvneshwar during innings break
Asia Cup

'Abhi hain cricket baki': Virat to Bhuvneshwar during innings break

Story behind the black-and-white photo used to announce Queen's passing

Story behind the black-and-white photo used to announce Queen's passing

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Ganesh Chaturthi, Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, Ganesh visarjan, Lord Ganesh immersion ceremonies, Ganesh visarjan 2022, photos of Ganesh visarjan, Ganesh idol immersion photos, indian express news
Goodbye, Bappa! Devotees bid adieu to the lord as immersion ceremonies mark the end of Ganesh Chaturthi
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 09: Latest News
Advertisement