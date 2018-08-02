Can you wash or reuse condoms? US health regulator says no, ‘use a fresh one’

Reusing or washing condoms render them ineffective, and it is rather scary that CDC has to remind people about it. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Reusing or washing condoms render them ineffective, and it is rather scary that CDC has to remind people about it. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

It is no secret that using a condom can have many health benefits. Not only does it prevent any unintended pregnancies, is it highly effective against sexually transmitted infections like HIV, gonorrhea, chlamydia, and trichomoniasis. And while it is an extremely healthy practice to use a condom, one must know how to use it correctly.

So, if you’re wondering whether you can wash or reuse a condom, the answer is a blatant no! And perhaps, that’s why when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a warning to Americans to stop washing and reusing condoms, it seemed to be quite scary — because, unbelievably, “people do it”. “We say it because people do it: Don’t wash or reuse #condoms! Use a fresh one for each #sex act,” they tweeted.

We say it because people do it: Don’t wash or reuse #condoms! Use a fresh one for each #sex act. https://t.co/o3SPayRf9m pic.twitter.com/AwkPqE9YMl — CDC STD (@CDCSTD) July 23, 2018

No sooner did the tweet make a buzz on the micro-blogging platform, people expressed their amusement and shock at the fact that it was not “obvious”.

“Incorrect use, such as reusing a condom or using more than one at a time, diminishes the protective effect of condoms by leading to condom breakage, slippage, or leakage,” Dr Elizabeth Torrone, epidemiologist at the CDC’s Division of STD Prevention said, while speaking to BuzzFeed News. “There’s no way you can confirm the integrity of the condom for protection against pregnancy once it has been used, removed, washed, and replaced,” Dr Alyssa Dweck, a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist told BuzzFeed News.

Both of these point to the same fact. Washing a condom with soap or reusing an old one defeats the very purpose of using a condom rendering it ineffective. “You should use the condom in the way the manufacturer has intended and tested — if you don’t, you cannot rely on the condom anymore to do those duties,” Dweck said.

