Common walking mistakes you should avoid

Physical therapist Milica McDowell, in her book ‘Walk: Rediscover the Most Natural Way to Boost Your Health and Longevity—One Step at a Time’, highlighted several common walking mistakes people should avoid. These include walking too slowly, holding your phone while walking, leaning forward from the torso, not pushing off with your glutes, and not lifting your feet properly while walking.

Orthopaedic specialists say these seemingly minor habits can gradually affect posture, joint health, and mobility over time. According to Dr Sarang Deshpande, Consultant – Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, poor walking mechanics are often an overlooked cause of chronic musculoskeletal pain.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

“Poor walking mechanics are far from harmless,” Dr Deshpande explained. “In orthopaedics, we often see patients with chronic knee, hip, or lower back pain where the root problem is not an injury, but years of repetitive faulty movement.”

He noted that although walking is a low-impact activity, it is also highly repetitive, with most people taking thousands of steps every day. “Even a small imbalance in posture or gait can gradually overload joints, muscles, and the spine,” he said.

How poor walking posture strains the body

Walking with rounded shoulders, leaning forward, or looking down at a phone shifts the body’s centre of gravity, Dr Deshpande explained. “That increases strain on the neck and lower back.”

Similarly, poor foot placement and uneven weight distribution may affect knee and hip alignment over time. “Poor foot placement or uneven weight distribution can alter knee and hip alignment, leading to early wear-and-tear, tendon irritation, or persistent joint pain,” he noted.

According to Dr Deshpande, the body initially compensates for these imbalances, which is why many people ignore mild discomfort in the early stages. “But over time, these ‘small’ stresses accumulate and can contribute to chronic musculoskeletal issues,” he said.

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Walking mistakes to avoid (Photo: Magnific) Walking mistakes to avoid (Photo: Magnific)

Why everyday walking habits matter

These habits may seem trivial, but they absolutely matter — especially when repeated daily over years, Dr Deshpande said. He explained that phone use while walking often causes people to drop their heads forward and round their shoulders, increasing stress on the cervical spine and upper back.

Walking too slowly with short, shuffling steps may also reduce natural hip movement and muscle engagement. “Walking too slowly with shuffling steps may reduce natural hip movement and muscle engagement, especially in the glutes and core, which are essential for supporting the spine and pelvis,” he explained.

Another concern is poor foot clearance while walking, which may increase the risk of falls, especially in older adults. “Not lifting the feet properly can increase the risk of trips and falls,” Dr Deshpande warned.

Can poor technique reduce the benefits of walking?

Walking is not just about movement, it is about how effectively the body moves,” Dr Deshpande said. According to him, poor posture, minimal arm swing, and shuffling steps can reduce muscle activation and calorie expenditure.

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“When people walk efficiently, larger muscle groups, especially the glutes, calves, and core — work together. That improves stamina, balance, calorie burn, and joint mobility,” he explained.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.