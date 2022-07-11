scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 11, 2022

Five common signs of digestive problems and how to combat them

Simple diet and lifestyle changes may help improve digestion if you experience occasional, frequent or chronic digestive symptoms, says nutritionist Bhakti Kapoor

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 11, 2022 10:50:02 am
digestive problems, digestive system, digestive system problems, digestive system issues, digestion issues, how to fight digestive disorders, indian express newsDigestive disorders can be uncomfortable; find out how you can fight them. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Digestion is a crucial function of the body. When the digestive system is affected, the rest of the body is impacted, too. Besides physical health issues, it can have some mental and emotional ramifications as well. As such, it is important to take care of the digestive organs.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

According to nutritionist Bhakti Kapoor, if you are suffering from digestive health issues, there are certain specific things that you can do for relief. But before learning about them, find out about the common signs of digestive dysfunction.

ALSO READ |Should diabetics have jackfruit or kathal?

Kapoor took to Instagram to list the following:

1. Lack of appetite
2. Heartburn
3. Stomach ache
4. Bloating
5. Gas

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bhakti Kapoor (@gethealthyhigh)

According to the expert, from “embarrassing gas to uncomfortable heartburn”, people experience digestive problems from time to time. But, fortunately, “diet and lifestyle changes can have a positive impact on your gut health”.

ALSO READ |Are there pressure points in the body that can help you sleep better? Here’s what a doctor says

She explained that some “evidence-based ways to improve your digestion naturally” include:

– Eating real food
– Getting plenty of fibre
– Adding healthy fats to diet
– Staying hydrated
– Managing your stress
– Ditching bad habits like smoking, late-night eating
– Incorporating gut-supporting nutrients like glutamine, probiotics and zinc

“Simple diet and lifestyle changes may help improve digestion if you experience occasional, frequent or chronic digestive symptoms,” Kapoor concluded.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Forex reserves & rupee’s exchange rate: What are th...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Forex reserves & rupee’s exchange rate: What are th...
Kevin Rudd at Idea Exchange: I can never rule out Xi Jinping making a si...Premium
Kevin Rudd at Idea Exchange: I can never rule out Xi Jinping making a si...
Content blocking orders by govt and courts to Twitter soar 48,000%Premium
Content blocking orders by govt and courts to Twitter soar 48,000%
What is Uber’s profile in India, and what do the Files say about its oper...Premium
What is Uber’s profile in India, and what do the Files say about its oper...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Express Investigation The Uber Files | The Indian Express is part of a global consortium analysing thousands of emails and documnets from Uber

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Eid al-Adha, Eid al-Adha celebrations, Eid al-Adha 2022, Eid al-Adha pictures, Eid al-Adha celebrations in India, Eid al-Adha prayers, Eid al-Adha Bakrid, Bakrid celebrations, Bakrid India, Bakrid 2022, photos Bakrid 2022, indian express news
In pictures: What Eid al-Adha 2022 celebrations look like in India
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 11: Latest News
Advertisement