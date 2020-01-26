Here are some common mistakes that are hindering your weight loss plans

Despite trying out various methods to lose weight, if you are still not able to get the desired results, there is a need to revamp your goals. While this may seem like a difficult task, here is some advice from nutritionist Lovneet Batra who lists down what exactly needs to be done. Take a look!
View this post on Instagram
Recording your daily eats is a very important exercise. It helps identify key issues in your daily routine and helps you understand how much you've eaten, what your calorie intake is and what the gap between your meals is. Through this analysis you are able to make an accurate assessment of your progress and can make changes accordingly for better results. Always eyeing the weighing scale leads you to be only weight gain /loss oriented instead of understanding that fitness is a lifestyle. Being obsessed with what you're weight scale says leads you to look at fitness as a short term goal and that will make the entire process temporary. Being fit, eating healthy is a daily process and you have to be patient about your results. Skipping meals to speed the process will harm your body in more ways than one. You may not see immediate harm but your body will gradually start missing key nutrients necessary for normal processes. Not spending time on strength training and focussing only on cardio will only lead you to reach a plateau and your body will not be strong. Nobody wants that, now, do we? Also remember, to lose weight, you must complete your protein macros everyday. Especially after your workout because you need protein to repair all the muscle tissue that breaks down during the streneous workout. #fitnessisalifestyle #fitnessblogging #fiteating #fittribe #fitternity #fittr #healthyliving #loseweightsanely #weightmanagement #weightlosstransformation #weighmanagementcoach #wellnesscoach #nutritionbylovneet#nutritioncoach #nutritionistofindia #nutritionistsofinstagram #dietitian #dietitiansofinstagram #dietplan #nutritionclinic
According to Batra, it’s important to keep a log of what one’s diet on a daily basis that helps identify key issues in one’s routine. “It helps you understand how much you’ve eaten, what your calorie intake is and what the gap between your meals is. Through this analysis you are able to make an accurate assessment of your progress and can make changes accordingly for better results,” she said in the Instagram post.
Here is what she suggests that we avoid
Skipping meals
Not taking enough protein
Not doing strength training
Not maintaining a food journal
Only focusing on the weight scale
Here’s why these pointers matter
*There is a reason why skipping meals is not a good idea. Blood sugar decreases when one skips meals, which, in turn, makes people feel irritated and fatigued. It also leads to the production of cortisol that leads to stress. When one skips meals, the metabolism goes for a toss which hinders weight loss.
*If taking a high protein diet enables weight loss, the reverse also stands true. When the diet is low on proteins, the muscles begin to atrophy (waste)– by taking Lean Body Mass (LBM), strength, and energy with them. This hampers weight loss plans. Proteins help to control cravings and a lack of it can increase binge-eating. According to Batra, one should take protein, especially after a workout to repair all the muscle tissue that breaks down during the strenuous workout.
*Not spending time on strength training and focussing only on cardio will only lead you to reach a plateau and your body will not be strong, says Batra.
*Awareness regarding what one is eating and in what portions is necessary for weight loss. A food journal whether in a written or photographic form is quite helpful to track progress.
Batra says that it’s not always a good idea to eye the weighing scale as that leads to only weight gain/loss-oriented idea of health which is short-term. “Being obsessed with what you’re weight scale says leads you to look at fitness as a short term goal and that will make the entire process temporary. Being fit, eating healthy is a daily process and you have to be patient about your results,” she advises.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App