Common cold to weight loss: Here are some health benefits of eating oranges during winters

Enjoying juicy oranges under the sweet winter sunshine sounds like the perfect leisure plan. Winter is an ideal time to enjoy most citrus fruits as they become sweeter and juicier. Oranges, besides being good for your taste buds, also help boost immunity levels in cold weather. Right from dry and dull skin to weak digestive systems, citrus fruits are a one-stop home remedy for all these problems.

The rich vitamin C content present in oranges may reduce the risk of heart disease, kidney stones and infections of all kinds. Moreover, it also helps boost digestion and comprises alkalising and detoxifying properties that help keep one healthy.

Here is why you should consume oranges in winters.

Weight loss

The soluble fibre in oranges keeps you fuller for long, thus preventing hunger pangs and overeating. This may also lead to less calorie intake, further helping in weight loss. Fibre also tends to add bulk to the stool, helping promote good digestive health.

Vitamin C for the skin

Vitamin C in oranges ups the resistance against certain pathogens while giving a boost to the immunity system. Topical application and intake of orange is said to nourish your skin, making it look healthier.

Prevent common flu

According to research, published in the Harvard Health Publishing by Harvard Medical School, vitamin C is beneficial when it comes to the common cold.

Boosts heart health

According to research, published in Science Daily sourced by the American Heart Association, eating citrus fruits, especially oranges and grapefruits, may help lower stroke risk. It is believed that the flavonoids in oranges provide protection against heart diseases.