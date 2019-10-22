Toggle Menu
Common cold to weight loss: Here are some health benefits of eating oranges during wintershttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/health/common-cold-weight-loss-health-benefits-of-oranges-during-winters-6081903/

Common cold to weight loss: Here are some health benefits of eating oranges during winters

Apart from being good for your tastebuds, oranges boost immunity levels in the cold weather. Right from dry and dull skin to weak digestive systems, citrus fruits are a one-stop home remedy for all these problems.

weight loss, orange in winter, Vitamin C for the skin
Right from dry and dull skin to weak digestive systems, citrus fruits are a one-stop home remedy for all these problems. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images)

Enjoying juicy oranges under the sweet winter sunshine sounds like the perfect leisure plan. Winter is an ideal time to enjoy most citrus fruits as they become sweeter and juicier. Oranges, besides being good for your taste buds, also help boost immunity levels in cold weather. Right from dry and dull skin to weak digestive systems, citrus fruits are a one-stop home remedy for all these problems.

The rich vitamin C content present in oranges may reduce the risk of heart disease, kidney stones and infections of all kinds. Moreover, it also helps boost digestion and comprises alkalising and detoxifying properties that help keep one healthy.

Here is why you should consume oranges in winters.

Weight loss

weight loss and oranges, ways to reduce weight, healthy eating, indian express
Oranges are a great snack to keep your hunger pangs away. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

The soluble fibre in oranges keeps you fuller for long, thus preventing hunger pangs and overeating. This may also lead to less calorie intake, further helping in weight loss. Fibre also tends to add bulk to the stool, helping promote good digestive health.

Vitamin C for the skin

Vitamin C in oranges ups the resistance against certain pathogens while giving a boost to the immunity system. Topical application and intake of orange is said to nourish your skin, making it look healthier.

Prevent common flu

Advertising

According to research, published in the Harvard Health Publishing by Harvard Medical School, vitamin C is beneficial when it comes to the common cold.

Boosts heart health

heart health, oranges and heart health, ways to keep heart healthy, indian express
The flavonoids in oranges may provide protection against heart diseases. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

According to research, published in Science Daily sourced by the American Heart Association, eating citrus fruits, especially oranges and grapefruits, may help lower stroke risk. It is believed that the flavonoids in oranges provide protection against heart diseases.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android