Suffering from common cold? Follow these simple tips for relief

As temperatures continue to plummet in most parts of the country many people are increasingly complaining of seasonal common cold, cough and congestion, and fever. Worry not as there are simple home remedies that are not only easy to follow but also prevent common illnesses and boost immunity. Stay healthy and warm with these sureshot easy tips.

Drink more fluids

The easiest way to fight common cold is to stay hydrated all the time. Drinking more fluids can help you fight common cold naturally. Drinking warm liquids can be a great part of winter. You can drink hot coffee or tea and occasionally also go for herbal teas to infuse a different flavour. Soups are also a great option. You can also try some lemon and honey to your hot cup of herbal tea.

Make sure you take Vitamin C in your diet

A stronger immunity is built over time and it is a good practice to include more sources of Vitamin C in your diet. It is known to help one fight common cold as it boosts immunity. One can opt for oranges, amla and even lemon in their regular diet.

Gargle with salt water

Call it naani ma’s nuske or daadi’s ma’s secret, gargling with salt water is known to provide relief for those suffering from cough. With a glass of warm water and half teaspoon of salt in it, gargling is known to soothe a scratchy throat. The salt pulls the mucous out of the swollen, inflamed tissue and helps relieve the discomfort.

Steam

Whether it’s from a hot shower or piping hot cup of tea, steam can thin the mucous and help it drain from your nose. For faster relief, pour boiling water into a large bowl. Cover your head with a towel, lean over the bowl, and breathe in the steam. One can do this three to four times a day.

Rest

It is good to take adeqaute rest as the body also needs time to rest and recover on its own. Rest, drink fluids and keep the air around you moist. Remember to wash your hands frequently.

