Suffering from common cold and flu? Try dry ginger coffee for instant relief

Suffering from weather-related common ailments? Don’t know what to do? Have you heard about dry ginger?

Advertising

While the numerous benefits of fresh ginger are well known, dry ginger or dry ginger powder is known to be equally effective. What more, you can use it in your daily dose of coffee. In fact, dry ginger coffee or chukku kaapi or sukku kaapi is an important beverage down south which not only makes for an aromatic beverage but is also known to boost immunity.

Made by brewing dry ginger with coffee powder, the herbal concoction is often made in many parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu when there is a nip in the air.

As a home remedy for cold, cough and digestion, the beverage’s ability is enhanced by black pepper, cumin seeds and holy basil. The spicy and sweet beverage’s aroma is said to open up nasal blocks and provide instant relief from throat infections and even fever too. You could compare it to a North Indian Kaadha, which is also a herbal concoction known to bring instant relief.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Lohith (@vidyajlt) on Nov 30, 2017 at 10:17pm PST

Here are some of the benefits of the wonder condiment

1 Dry ginger has powerful anti-inflammatory properties.

2 During winter and rainy weather, it is known to keep the body warm and prevent cold and flu.

3 Relieves gastrointestinal distress.

4 It is known to be effective in eliminating gas in the intestines and helps relax the tract.

5 It helps in eliminating toxins and congestion from the body

6 Reduces heat or acid in the stomach

7 It helps improve skin irritation or rashes

Advertising

However, it is advised to not take this more than twice or thrice a day, as dry ginger can cause throat irritation (or) burning sensation in the throat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K A R R I S M Ä T I K (@currysmatic) on Mar 13, 2015 at 3:00pm PDT

Here’s how to make it.

Ingredients:

4 cups – Water

1tbsp – Dry ginger powder

1tsp – Black pepper powder

1tbsp – Instant coffee powder

A few Tulsi leaves

1tsp – Cumin seeds (Jeera)

4 no – Cardamom (Elaichi) pods

3tbsp – Jaggery

1/4tsp – salt, or to taste

Method:

*Boil enough water in a saucepan.

*Add in jaggery once the water is boiling and stir till it dissolves.

*Once jaggery is dissolved, add in dry ginger powder, cumin seeds, coffee powder, black pepper and boil for about five minutes to make the brew even and effective.

*Now add Tulsi (holy basil) leaves and let the mixture boil for another two minutes.

*Once done add cardamom powder, a bit of salt and switch off heat.

It’s best consumed in mornings and evenings.

Have you had a cup yet?