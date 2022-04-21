Comic book series Prof Ayushman returns, released at Global Ayush summit

Professor Ayushman is back and this time, the informative comic book series that was released at the ongoing Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit in Gandhinagar focuses on the humble hero making new friends in the United States and introduces the world of Ayurveda during the lockdown period.

The comic book series is a creative venture by National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB) and Amar Chitra Katha to create awareness on Indian systems of medicine.

Dr Tanuja Nesari, director of All Indian Institute of Ayurveda, New Delhi and NMPB CEO, said that the character Professor Ayushman had become very popular since its launch in July 2019. “Professor Ayushman is a character that has been created to step up awareness about simple healing properties of medicinal plants among children because we need to catch them young. They need to be aware of the uses of medicinal plants and this knowledge can then reach households,” Dr Nesari said.

Hello Kids!

Professor Ayushman is back and this time little Rahul needs his help. Read the latest chapter as our very own superhero showcases the benefits of the immunity boosting herb, Giloy. #Ayush #ProfessorAyushman pic.twitter.com/DGBlz9dluc — Ministry of Ayush (@moayush) October 13, 2021

NMPB has brought in the second and third series of the comic book ‘Professor Ayushman Fights Covid 19’ and ‘Professor Ayushman Returns’ to promote awareness on important and commonly used medicinal plants like ginger, black pepper, clove, cinnamon, adusa (Malabar nut), kalmegh (green chiretta), mandookparni (Indian pennywort) and others. Some of these plants are main ingredients in the Ayush Kwath being promoted as an immunity booster by the Ayush ministry and others are part of a campaign of 20 medicinal plants.

‘Professor Ayushman Fights Covid 19’ starts with the professor taking a trip to the USA to deliver a lecture and then getting stuck due to the pandemic. The professor then makes new friends and treats ailments like swelling and inflammation with traditional remedies like a mix of lemongrass oil and coconut oil that works as a pain reliever or using karipatta (curry leaf) to aid digestive issues and build appetite.

Be it the bhumi amla plant (country gooseberry) that can fight diarrhoea and dysentery to hudjod (veldt grape) with its anti-inflammatory properties, Professor Ayushman comes up with information on Ayurvedic herbs and plants and their healing properties.

“The comic books will help the younger generation be aware and disseminate knowledge about medicinal plants which would certainly help in preventing common ailments and lifestyle disorders which are on the rise,” Rajesh Kotecha, secretary, Union Ministry of Ayush, said.

Nesari also added that the board is involved in creating ‘agro techniques’ for medicinal plants. “Agriculture universities have helped in developing techniques for cultivation of 104 medicinal plants so far,” Dr Nesari said.