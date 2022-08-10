scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers ‘mild heart attack’ at the gym; things to keep in mind while exercising

While exercising is extremely essential to stay healthy and fit, one must always keep some pointers in mind to reap maximum benefit, experts said

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 10, 2022 3:26:00 pm
Raju SrivastavaRaju Srivastava was working out in the gym when he suffered a heart attack (Source: Raju Srivastava/Instagram)

Popular stand-up comedian and actor Raju Srivastava, 59, suffered a “mild heart attack” while working out at a gym in New Delhi on Wednesday morning, his team confirmed to indianexpress.com. “Raju sir suffered a mild heart attack while working out. He is admitted to AIIMS, but he is doing fine. He is conscious.”

He, reportedly, collapsed while running on a treadmill after which he was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, where he is recuperating.

While exercising is extremely essential to stay healthy and fit, one must always keep some pointers in mind to reap maximum benefit, experts said. According to Deepak Rawat, fitness expert, Cure.fit, one should “avoid holding their breath during treadmill workouts and try to find a rhythm that sits well with their running intensity.”

Also Read |Workout tips for men over 40

“Monitoring the heart rate while working out on a treadmill helps with safety needs as well. Most treadmills have the functionality to show the heart rate, either with help of a chest strap or a heart rate compatible watch,” he said in an earlier interaction with indianexpress.com.

Agreed Dr Vivek Chaturvedi, senior consultant, Cardiology and Director Cardiac Electrophysiology and Pacing, Narayana Hospital who said that people who have a heart condition, or are at high risk for it (multiple risk factors like diabetes, high blood pressure, smoking) or have any other serious non- heart-related illness, should always consult a physician before starting treadmill regimen.

Treadmill workout, gym workouts, how to use treadmill, heart health and treadmill, sourav ganguly and heart health, indianexpress.com, how to best use treadmill, indianexpress Ensure you keep certain pointers in mind while using a treadmill. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)
Also Read |Heart attack is becoming common among young people; a doctor explains the causes

“The same also applies to individuals in their late 30s and beyond, especially those who lead a sedentary lifestyle but are now contemplating an active lifestyle, which may include working out on a treadmill,” he said.

Dr Rakesh Chugh, senior consultant and incharge, CTVS, Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute further pointed out that if you are a cardiac patient, it may not be advisable to exercise hard as treadmill workouts tend to increase the pulse rate and heartbeat.

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

Issey Miyake designer, Issey Miyake dies, cancer, Indian Express gallery
A pictorial tribute to Japanese designer Issey Miyake (1938-2022)
