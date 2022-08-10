Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers ‘mild heart attack’ at the gym; things to keep in mind while exercising

Updated: August 10, 2022 3:26:00 pm
Popular stand-up comedian and actor Raju Srivastava, 59, suffered a “mild heart attack” while working out at a gym in New Delhi on Wednesday morning, his team confirmed to indianexpress.com. “Raju sir suffered a mild heart attack while working out. He is admitted to AIIMS, but he is doing fine. He is conscious.”
He, reportedly, collapsed while running on a treadmill after which he was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, where he is recuperating.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
While exercising is extremely essential to stay healthy and fit, one must always keep some pointers in mind to reap maximum benefit, experts said. According to Deepak Rawat, fitness expert, Cure.fit, one should “avoid holding their breath during treadmill workouts and try to find a rhythm that sits well with their running intensity.”
Subscriber Only Stories
“Monitoring the heart rate while working out on a treadmill helps with safety needs as well. Most treadmills have the functionality to show the heart rate, either with help of a chest strap or a heart rate compatible watch,” he said in an earlier interaction with indianexpress.com.
Agreed Dr Vivek Chaturvedi, senior consultant, Cardiology and Director Cardiac Electrophysiology and Pacing, Narayana Hospital who said that people who have a heart condition, or are at high risk for it (multiple risk factors like diabetes, high blood pressure, smoking) or have any other serious non- heart-related illness, should always consult a physician before starting treadmill regimen.
“The same also applies to individuals in their late 30s and beyond, especially those who lead a sedentary lifestyle but are now contemplating an active lifestyle, which may include working out on a treadmill,” he said.
Dr Rakesh Chugh, senior consultant and incharge, CTVS, Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute further pointed out that if you are a cardiac patient, it may not be advisable to exercise hard as treadmill workouts tend to increase the pulse rate and heartbeat.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'
Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated responsePremium
Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Free bus rides to women above 60 years in UP soon: CM Adityanath
Perseid meteor shower: How to live stream the ‘shooting stars’, what to expect
Duke football player’s opera performance leaves teammates stunned. Watch
Koffee With Karan 7: Arjun Kapoor was once left with a black eye, suspended due to Sonam Kapoor
Gauri Khan shares photo from Delhi trip with Shah Rukh Khan, says city ‘refreshes’ her cherished memories
ICC T20 Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav stays no. 2, Shreyas Iyer moves up
Delhi News Live: Deputy CM Sisodia demands CBI probe into toll tax ‘scam’ in MCD; security protocol not being followed at three railway stations
Not following trends, Duranga has life of its own: Gulshan Devaiah on Hindi adaptation of K-drama
Run BTS new teaser: Jimin fails the ‘telepathy’ test, Jungkook says ‘We were never good at this’
PuneScienceWeekly: For startups and researchers, a chance to work at IISER’s quantum hub
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Date, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Mantra
Twinkle Khanna reviews Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan: ‘Dare you to leave the theatre dry-eyed’