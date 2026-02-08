‘It’s ₹40,000 per shot’: Comedian Aishwarya Mohanraj admits using Mounjaro for weight loss; expert on how these drugs work and who they’re for

Stand-up comedian and content creator Aishwarya Mohanraj recently spoke about her experience with weight fluctuations and rapid weight loss. She revealed in a YouTube video that her transformation involved a medication-based approach. “I’ve grown up a skinny child,” she said, remembering that relatives commented on her body from an early age. She noted that being thin was never an issue because “the world is built for skinny girls.”

She explained that while she initially tried diet, exercise, hydration, and daily step goals, her weight increased significantly due to PCOD, hypothyroidism, and insulin resistance. She also described being diagnosed with clinical depression during this period, recalling it as a “crazy” time where she felt she was “spreading like ginger” and became deeply insecure about her appearance. “My most insane and biggest insecurity was my double chin. I stopped making videos. I stopped coming online because I couldn’t see myself,” she said.

Mohanraj shared that in early 2021, her weight rose from around 51 kg to nearly 70 kg within six months. Although she later worked with a trainer and nutritionist and saw changes in body measurements, the scale did not shift significantly. Health setbacks, including plantar fasciitis and high uric acid levels, forced her to pause exercise.

Eventually, she was prescribed Mounjaro, a medication used to improve blood sugar control in adults with type 2 diabetes and also for chronic weight management. Describing the results, she said, “That month, I lost 4 kilograms. I took this drug every week for 6 months. Over the past 6 months, my weight has decreased from 74 kilograms to 52 kilograms. It’s rapid. It’s mad (sic).” She also acknowledged side effects and costs: “The first month, I had intense nausea… I lost a lot of hair. And how f**king expensive this drug is… It’s ₹40,000 per shot.”

She noted that while it may be the “best way” because of fewer side effects, it did not work for her body. She encouraged people to focus on what is medically appropriate for them: “Just because something is easy doesn’t mean it’s wrong… Find reliable people, get help, and fix things however you can because this is your only life.” Her core advice was simple: “Consult a doctor.”

But how do weight-loss drugs work in the body, and who are they medically appropriate for?

Dr Palleti Siva Karthik Reddy, MBBS, MD, general medicine, FAIG, consultant physician at Elite Care Clinic, tells indianexpress.com, “Mounjaro, or tirzepatide, belongs to a newer class of medications that act on hormones involved in blood sugar regulation and appetite control. It mimics the action of incretin hormones, which help the pancreas release insulin more effectively, slow down stomach emptying, and signal fullness to the brain. Together, these effects reduce calorie intake and improve glucose metabolism.”

These medications are typically prescribed for individuals with type 2 diabetes, obesity, or metabolic conditions such as insulin resistance and PCOD, where excess weight worsens health outcomes. “They are not cosmetic weight loss drugs and should only be used after a medical evaluation of body mass index, metabolic profile, and existing health risks,” stresses Dr Reddy.

The risks, monitoring, and long-term sustainability of this approach

Medically assisted weight loss can be effective, Dr Reddy notes, but it requires careful supervision. “The most common side effects are gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, reduced appetite, and occasional vomiting, especially during the initial dose escalation phase. Hair thinning can occur in some individuals, often linked to rapid weight loss or temporary nutritional imbalance rather than the medication itself.”

He adds that Regular monitoring is important. “This includes tracking blood sugar, kidney function, nutrient intake, and overall metabolic health. Patients should also ensure adequate protein intake, micronutrients, and hydration during weight reduction. Long-term sustainability depends on building consistent lifestyle habits alongside medication.”

When are medically supervised treatments a reasonable option?

Weight regulation is strongly influenced by biology, hormones, and metabolism, not just willpower or discipline. “When individuals have conditions such as type 2 diabetes, PCOD, obesity with comorbidities, or clinically significant insulin resistance, medically supervised treatment becomes a valid and evidence-based option,” states Dr Reddy.

The decision usually depends on factors such as BMI, metabolic risk, previous weight-loss attempts, and the presence of obesity-related complications. If lifestyle interventions alone have not produced meaningful or sustainable results, medication may be considered as part of comprehensive care, stresses the expert.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.