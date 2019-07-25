Simple ways to combat common monsoon illnesses in children

Monsoon is a much-awaited season as it provides relief from long scorching summers. People enjoy the rainy season by treating themselves to snacks like samosas, pakodas along with hot tea or coffee, and of course getting drenched in the rain. However, this change in weather conditions also brings along numerous infections and diseases, primarily affecting senior citizens and children as their immunity may get compromised.

To help you and your family remain healthy this monsoon, we have put together a list of common monsoon ailments and ways to deal with them at home:

*Cold and flu are the most common viral infections in children, as they spread easily from person to person through sneezing, coughing, shaking or holding hands with the infected person, especially in schools. Make sure your child avoids sharing items like towels or handkerchiefs with other kids. Try and make sanitisers or medicated soap available, and ensure they use them; administer anti-viral medication as per medical advice.

*Intestinal infections like food poisoning or diarrhea are caused due to poor water quality or spoilt food. Hence it is advisable for parents to boil drinking water even if it is filtered. This will prevent your children from waterborne diseases. Keep food covered, ensure access to fresh cooked meals, avoid roadside food and always consume uncut fruits to prevent gastric issues.

*Dengue is another common monsoon disease and it is advisable for parents to make sure that mosquito repellent is applied on the child at all times. You may also make them wear clothes that cover their entire body. Avoid keeping stored water in open tanks at or around the house as it will prevent mosquitoes from breeding.

*Children tend to play in puddles and muck, and they may come in contact with Leptospirosis which is caused by coming in contact with water or soil that is contaminated by animal urine. If your child has any kind of open cuts or wounds, they are at risk. The incidences of leptospirosis cases can be reduced by improving sanitation standards and avoidance of urine contaminated water sources.

*Typhoid is a water borne disease which is caused due to contaminated food or water. It is advisable to make your children eat homemade food, as the food cooked outside may be not be of a superior quality or may be cooked in unsanitary conditions. Drinking ample amounts of fluids, handwashing before eating and after defecation, will be useful, apart from vaccination to prevent the disease.

— With inputs from Dr Jesal Sheth & Dr Sameer Sadawarte, Senior Consultant Pediatricians, Fortis Hospital, Mulund.