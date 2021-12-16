Cold wave in north India: Dos and don’ts to protect yourself as the temperature dips

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), on Wednesday, issued a warning of a possible cold wave in North India in the coming days.

“Cold wave in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab till 20 and over Haryana, Chandigarh and north Rajasthan from December 18 to 20,” IMD tweeted. Additionally, dense fog is expected over Punjab, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura in the morning hours of December 16 and 17. Prior to this, IMD had issued a cold wave warning for Gujarat till December 17.

As the northern part of the country braces itself for the impending cold wave, it’s crucial to keep certain preventive measures in mind. As such, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), shared a list of dos and don’ts that you must follow during this period.

Workers sitting next to bone fire during cold evening at a Central Vista site at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) Workers sitting next to bone fire during cold evening at a Central Vista site at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Follow these tips, as suggested by NDMA.

*Check that you have adequate winter clothing.

*Stay indoors, if at all possible.

*Monitor all media outlets for weather and emergency procedure information.

*Check on any neighbours who live alone, especially the elderly.

*Ensure emergency supplies are easily accessible — no power means no electricity.

*Use only one room — an internal room or passage will be easier to heat.

*Regular hot drinks will maintain body heat to fight the cold.

*If freezing pipes are likely, drain water from the system and keep it as an emergency supply. Turn off the main switch of water and turn taps on to empty pipes.

*If electricity fails, freezers will preserve food for up to 48 hours if the door is shut.

*Ensure that adequate clothing is worn — many light layers are better than one thick layer.

*Mittens are better than gloves as your fingers can share body heat.

*Hats help to prevent heat loss.

*Do not drink alcohol as it will reduce your body temperature.

