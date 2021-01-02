Cold wave conditions persist: Expert tips to take care of health this winter

Delhi NCR witnessed the coldest night in 15 years recently and the cold wave conditions continue to persist. Amid the pandemic, it is all the more necessary to take adequate precautions to keep keep health issues at bay. National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued these guidelines that one should keep in mind to tackle the cold wave conditions.

*Adequate winter clothing

*Stay indoors as much as possible

*Prefer mittens over gloves as they provide more warmth and insulation from the cold

*Listen to radio, watch TV, read newspapers for weather updates

*Drink hot drinks regularly

*Take care of elderly people and children

*Store adequate water as pipes may freeze

*Have emergency supplies ready

Dr Jinendra Jain, Consultant Physician, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road, suggested these tips to beat the winter blues and stay fit and fine.

Get enough vitamin D

Yes, winter is all about cozying up at home but you shouldn’t miss the sunshine vitamin. You must just go out in the morning and try to soak up in the sun for at least 20 minutes. This will help you to keep your bones and muscles healthy. Moreover, that daily dose of vitamin D will allow you to perk-up your mood, and stay active during those chilly days.

Dress appropriately

This is one of the most vital things that you must keep in mind. Wear adequate woollen clothes when you venture out of the house. See to it that you wear full-sleeved clothes.

Stay physically fit

Include exercise in your diet. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Include exercise in your diet. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

You will have to exercise for at least 150 minutes every week. One can opt for yoga and aerobics at home. You can also dance by playing music. Exercising regularly can boost your immune system as you will also be able to keep allergies and infections at bay and control blood pressure.

Manage those skin woes

Winter can be harsh on your skin. Your skin can become dry and itchy during those chilly days. To top it all, the problem of chapped lips is common. “Remember to keep yourself hydrated and moisturise your skin from time to time,” said Dr Jain.

Follow a well-balanced diet

You will have to eat foods jam-packed with vitamin C as it will allow you to boost immunity. Try to include oranges in the diet. See to it that you eat fresh fruits and vegetables with all the essential nutrients. Opt for walnuts, foods with omega-3 fatty acids, and even green leafy vegetables. Foods with omega-3 also contain antioxidants and even help enhance immunity. Ditch those pizzas, pasta, and even pastries.

Sleep well

In order to build strong immunity, one will have to get a good night’s sleep. Minimum eight hours of sleep can help you manage your stress and even burn those calories. Schedule check-ups and follow-ups

Health issues like asthma, cold, flu, painful joints, cough, and even sore throat are persistent during winter. Thus, you will have to stay in touch with your doctor and be aware of your health condition. Do not ignore your health at all.

