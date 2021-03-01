Suffering from cold and cough? Have radish for relief

Here's why you should have radish in your diet. (Source: Pixabay)

We have often heard how eating local, seasonal, and fresh foods help benefit our health immensely. It not only boosts our immunity but also helps fight seasonal illnesses. One of such locally available winter-favourite vegetables is mooli or radish. The white-coloured vegetable has a lot of benefits for our health and skin.

Emphasising the importance of including radish in one’s diet, nutritionist Munmum Ganeriwal shared an Instagram post.

“Suffering from cold and cough? Instead of reaching for a decongestant that makes one feel sleepy, include some mooli in the winter diet. Doing this will also ensure glowing skin all winter long. Radishes have anti-hypertensive properties that will take care of high blood pressure issues. Full of vitamins like A, C, E, B6, potassium, and other minerals, means that radishes can give the whole body an immunity boost. Mooli is also high in antioxidants and anthocyanins, which makes it great for heart health,” she said.

In case you were still wondering, radish has these benefits:

The root vegetable has various potent antioxidants that help one manage lifestyle issues like blood pressure, and enhance liver function. It is said that since radishes are low in carbohydrates and low glycemic index, they are suitable for diabetics, too.

Radish is full of nutrients like folic acid, vitamin C, calcium, flavonoids, potassium which help regulate blood pressure.

Ganeriwal also shared a popular Garhwali dish from Uttarakhand called Thechwani made with radish and potatoes. “This dish is so authentic that you won’t find it on any restaurant menu, even in the region it’s from. Thecha in the local language means crushing and Wani means curry. Hence, Thechwani basically means a curry made by crushing. The main ingredients, mooli and aloo are crushed and then cooked,” she said.

So, what are you waiting for? Include radish in your diet now.

