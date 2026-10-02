354,957 people, 13 years: What a study found about coffee and liver health

A 2026 study found higher coffee consumption was associated with lower risks of cirrhosis, liver cancer and liver-related mortality. (Image Source: Pexels)

Coffee has attracted considerable interest for its potential protective role in liver health. Research suggests that regular coffee consumption may be associated with a lower risk of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), liver fibrosis, chronic liver disease and HCC. Experts say that these potential benefits may be linked to coffee’s antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds, particularly polyphenols, rather than caffeine alone.

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The latest study:

Dr Sudhir Kumar, MD DM, Neurologist, Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, took to X and wrote, “A 2026 study of 354,957 people followed for about 13 years found that higher coffee consumption was associated with: Lower risk of cirrhosis, lower risk of liver cancer (Hepatocellular carcinoma-HCC), lower liver-related mortality and less liver fat and fibroinflammation on MRI”