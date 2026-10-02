354,957 people, 13 years: What a study found about coffee and liver health

Although moderate coffee consumption can be a reasonable part of a balanced lifestyle for most healthy adults, it is also important to consider what is added to coffee.

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiOct 2, 2026 09:30 AM IST
A 2026 study found higher coffee consumption was associated with lower risks of cirrhosis, liver cancer and liver-related mortality.A 2026 study found higher coffee consumption was associated with lower risks of cirrhosis, liver cancer and liver-related mortality. (Image Source: Pexels)
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Coffee has attracted considerable interest for its potential protective role in liver health. Research suggests that regular coffee consumption may be associated with a lower risk of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), liver fibrosis, chronic liver disease and HCC. Experts say that these potential benefits may be linked to coffee’s antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds, particularly polyphenols, rather than caffeine alone.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

The latest study:

Dr Sudhir Kumar, MD DM, Neurologist, Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, took to X and wrote, “A 2026 study of 354,957 people followed for about 13 years found that higher coffee consumption was associated with: Lower risk of cirrhosis, lower risk of liver cancer (Hepatocellular carcinoma-HCC), lower liver-related mortality and less liver fat and fibroinflammation on MRI”

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He further added, “Interestingly, the association was seen with both caffeinated AND decaffeinated coffee.”

On quantity, he mentioned that there is no established liver-specific “optimal dose,” and no evidence that men and women need different amounts.

So, how much coffee is good for liver health?

Dr Sudhir wrote, “For most healthy adults: 2–3 standard cups/day is a reasonable amount, while keeping total caffeine around ≤400 mg/day. Caffeine content varies greatly with the type and size of coffee.”

Elaborating further on what the new study found, he said, “coffee benefits even at ≥5 cups/day, but that does not mean everyone should drink 5 cups. This was an observational study, and higher caffeine intake can cause problems in susceptible individuals,” adding, “Coffee is not a treatment for fatty liver, cirrhosis or hepatitis.”

What a gastroenterologist has to say

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Agreeing with Dr Sudhir, Dr Vineet Kumar Gupta, Senior Director & Unit Head, Institute of Gastro Sciences, ShardaCare – Healthcity says, “Coffee should not be considered a preventive measure or treatment for liver disease. Overall lifestyle plays a much bigger role in maintaining liver health. Maintaining a healthy body weight, exercising regularly, following a balanced diet, avoiding excessive alcohol consumption, and keeping blood sugar and cholesterol levels under control are key measures for reducing the risk of liver disease.”

Although moderate coffee consumption can be a reasonable part of a balanced lifestyle for most healthy adults, it is also important to consider what is added to coffee.

Dr Gupta says, “Large amounts of sugar, flavoured syrups or cream can significantly increase calorie and sugar intake and may negatively affect metabolic health when consumed frequently, particularly in people with obesity, insulin resistance or fatty liver.”

Experts say moderate coffee can be part of a healthy lifestyle, but it should not be considered a treatment for liver disease. Experts say moderate coffee can be part of a healthy lifestyle, but it should not be considered a treatment for liver disease. (Image Source: Pexels)

However, he mentions that individuals with chronic liver disease do not necessarily need to stop drinking coffee.

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“People who experience acid reflux, heartburn, palpitations, insomnia or other discomfort after drinking coffee should consider reducing their intake and discuss their caffeine consumption with their doctor. Pregnant individuals and people with certain medical conditions may also need to follow specific caffeine limits,” he adds.

ALSO READ | Yami Gautam says husband Aditya Dhar avoids all beverages: ‘Makes the best coffee for me’

Moderate coffee consumption may support good liver health and may offer potential benefits for some individuals.

But the emphasis should remain on a healthy lifestyle, with coffee viewed as one component of the overall dietary pattern rather than a cure or safeguard against liver disease.

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