Find out if the ‘popular combination’ of coconut water and lemon juice is considered healthy

Coconut water is known to be a superfood with a plethora of health benefits, including combating dehydration, providing energy, aiding in skin health, and serving as a great hangover cure. Similarly, lemon juice or water, too, benefits our health in numerous ways as it is a good source of vitamin C. But, is the combination of these two — coconut water and lemon juice — healthy to consume?

Recently, a man named Arun Dev took to Twitter to share a picture in which a street vendor can be seen squeezing lemon juice inside coconut water. “I didn’t know this was a popular combination,” he wrote.

While many people expressed their surprise over this combination in the comment sections, others shared that this drink is popularly consumed in Mangalore.

I didn’t know this was a popular combination. pic.twitter.com/oQH9q1xgh9 — Arun Dev (@ArunDev1) February 11, 2023

But, is it healthy? We reached out to experts to know more.

“With summers coming, our body needs hydration and we feel like having something cold. A combination of lemon and coconut water is a great option. It is full of vitamins and minerals and replenishes electrolytes. It can be used to replace plain water. It is a good option for athletes as it’s a natural energy drink,” Upasana Sharma, Head, Clinical Nutrition, Max Hospital, Gurugram, said, adding that it can be consumed by children, post-workout, and pregnant women alike.

Agreeing, functional nutritionist Mugdha Pradhan, Founder and CEO, iThrive told indianexpress.com, “Coconut water and lemon both have their own health benefits. Both are high in antioxidants. Coconut water is high in potassium and other electrolytes, which helps a lot with dehydration, whereas lemons are high in vitamin C and citric acid which help with digestion. Combining coconut water with some freshly squeezed lemon juice makes for a delicious drink while also providing us with the health benefits of both.”

The experts mentioned that the vast majority of people, especially those without any clinical diagnosis, would not have any issues consuming a liberal amount of coconut water and lemons.

However, those with electrolyte imbalances, hypertension issues, and kidney dysfunction should stay away. This is because they can experience “adverse effects and should be a little careful while consuming large amounts of coconut water”, Pradhan said.

