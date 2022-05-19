Is drinking too much coconut water unhealthy for you? Here’s what experts say

Coconut water is known to have a plethora of health benefits – from keeping you hydrated to helping achieve clear, acne-free skin. Thus, many of us end up drinking it daily (sometimes, even twice a day!) However, just like most food items, overconsumption of coconut water can be risky too, nutritionists share.

“Although coconut water is safe, packed with nutrients, and considered a great way to hydrate the body, its excessive consumption may cause some health problems,” nutritionist Aman Puri, founder, Steadfast Nutritionist said.

Explaining the same, he added, “Coconut water is very high in potassium. Drinking too much of it may cause an imbalance of electrolytes in the body by spiking the levels of potassium which can cause kidney trouble and irregular heartbeat.”

Kidney problems

Puri suggested consulting a health expert if you have kidney problems. ” If kidneys don’t work properly, excretion of potassium through urine is impacted, which may lead to hyperkalemia,” he said.

Increases blood pressure

“It is not recommended for persons who have high blood pressure because it can further raise the pressure due to its high sodium content,” nutritionist Pritika Bedi, founder, Healthsake said. She added that “its high potassium content can also drastically lower BP”.

High in sugar

Bedi added that overconsumption of coconut water can be risky for diabetics. She said, “People drink coconut water instead of other juices because they believe it is low in sugar. Coconut water has 6.26 grams of sugar per cup. As a result, diabetics should refrain from drinking coconut water. It is not recommended for people with diabetes to drink it every day. Though coconut water contains less sugar than most sports drinks and fruit juices, it does have an excessive amount of calories.”

Might act as laxative

Coconut water is a natural laxative, therefore, drinking too much might be harmful to your health. Those with irritable bowel syndrome should avoid drinking too much coconut water, she suggested.

Agreed Puri and said, “Excessive consumption may also lead to stomach upset and bloating in few people. Coconut water also has diuretic properties. Hence, drinking too much of it can cause an increase in the production of urine, causing frequent visits to the washroom.”

Not good for athletes

According to Bedi, one must consume regular water instead of coconut water after a strenuous workout. “It’s always best to drink water after a workout because it contains a lot of salt, which the body loses during activity. You may also end up drinking a couple of glasses of coconut water due to thirst, which is bad for your body and health,” she said, adding that one should drink it “once a week as a treat rather than every day”.

