Workout drink to skin woes: Why you can count on coconut water

The current health crisis has made people realise how important it is to pay attention to one’s eating habits, food preferences and make the necessary changes so as to boost immunity and protect one’s health. One of the easy ways to ensure good health is counting on age-old traditional drinks that have been known to not only quench thirst but also for their health benefits. Giving us an insight into the benefits of coconut water is nutritionist Nmami Agarwal.

She recently took to Instagram to share why coconut water is one of the best drinks to combat summer heat along with keeping health niggles at bay. We couldn’t agree more.

*Coconut water is one of the best drinks to combat summer heat and also serves as a powerful natural sports drink for an instant boost of energy.

*It can be a great way to rehydrate after a hard, sweaty workout.

*Swap coconut water for a traditional sports drink and skip the added sugar and other synthetic ingredients.

*It’s low in calories and easy on stomach.

*Reduce pigmentation, good for acne, dull and dry skin.

*Great hangover cure. Alcohol causes dehydration which may lead to a headache and a nauseous feeling the next morning. Coconut water helps in fighting both and also restores the lost electrolytes.

Besides the ones listed, coconut water is considered a powerful drink which works against ageing. As per a report in Medical News Today, cytokinins, found in plants, are also present in coconut water. Their compounds are generally considered as anti-ageing.

Coconut water is also known to be a good source of calcium which helps in protecting the bones.

