Coal tar shampoo for dandruff: Dermatologist shares benefits, risks, precautions, and myths

If you’ve ever struggled with stubborn dandruff or scalp psoriasis, you’ve likely come across coal tar shampoo, a dark, medicated formula often recommended when regular anti-dandruff products don’t work.

Coal tar, a byproduct of coal processing, has been used to relieve itching, flaking, and inflammation. It slows the rapid growth of skin cells, making it effective for conditions like psoriasis and seborrheic dermatitis.

However, its distinct smell, dark colour, and chemical nature may make many people wonder: how safe is it really? While dermatologists still prescribe coal tar shampoos for specific scalp conditions, it’s important to understand when and how to use them, and whether they’re suitable for regular use on otherwise healthy scalps.