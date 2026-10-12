Coal tar shampoo for dandruff: Dermatologist shares benefits, risks, precautions, and myths

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If you’ve ever struggled with stubborn dandruff or scalp psoriasis, you’ve likely come across coal tar shampoo, a dark, medicated formula often recommended when regular anti-dandruff products don’t work.
Coal tar, a byproduct of coal processing, has been used to relieve itching, flaking, and inflammation. It slows the rapid growth of skin cells, making it effective for conditions like psoriasis and seborrheic dermatitis.
However, its distinct smell, dark colour, and chemical nature may make many people wonder: how safe is it really? While dermatologists still prescribe coal tar shampoos for specific scalp conditions, it’s important to understand when and how to use them, and whether they’re suitable for regular use on otherwise healthy scalps.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Navjot Arora, MBBS, MD, Consultant Dermatologist, Dermaheal Skin and Clinic, Dwarka, tells indianexpress.com, “Coal tar is a well-established ingredient in dermatology used to manage dandruff, seborrheic dermatitis, and psoriasis. It works by slowing down the rapid growth of skin cells on the scalp, which helps reduce flaking, itching, and thick scaling — common symptoms of these conditions.”
Additionally, Dr Arora states that coal tar has “mild anti-inflammatory and antipruritic (anti-itch) properties” that help soothe irritation and redness. It also helps remove dead skin cells and prevent buildup, leaving the scalp cleaner and calmer. This makes coal tar particularly effective for those struggling with persistent scalp conditions that don’t respond to regular shampoos.
Coal tar shampoos are generally safe for most people when used as directed. However, some may experience mild scalp dryness, temporary irritation, or photosensitivity (increased sensitivity to sunlight).
Contrary to popular belief, Dr Arora says coal tar does not make the skin thinner—this is a myth. “It remains one of the safest medicated options for those who do not experience allergic reactions or sensitivity. Still, individuals with very sensitive skin, open scalp wounds, or known allergies should use it cautiously. Pregnant or breastfeeding women should consult their doctor before using it.”
Dr Arora assures that people with chronic dandruff or mild psoriasis can safely use coal tar shampoo two to three times a week, “preferably under a dermatologist’s advice.” It is effective and safe for those who tolerate it well and can be used periodically to manage flare-ups.
“For others who prefer gentler options, shampoos containing zinc pyrithione, ketoconazole, selenium sulfide, or salicylic acid offer similar results with fewer chances of irritation. In psoriasis, mild corticosteroid or vitamin D-based shampoos may also help. Maintaining a healthy scalp routine, avoiding harsh styling products, and managing stress can further enhance results alongside treatment,” concludes the expert.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.