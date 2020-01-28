Knowing about cluster B personality disorders can help you with a loved one; find out

Mental health conditions can cause unhealthy patterns of thinking and behaving. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Mental health conditions can cause unhealthy patterns of thinking and behaving. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

When it comes to mental health, awareness is important. The more you know about the brain, the better. Of the many things that plague the mind, personality disorders are among those that can lead to a long-term debilitating impact. They are said to be mental health conditions that cause unhealthy patterns of thinking and behaving.

Broadly, personality disorders are classified into clusters A, B, and C — depending upon their unique traits and symptoms. The ones grouped together in cluster B include: antisocial personality disorder, borderline personality disorder, histrionic personality disorder, and narcissistic personality disorder. While each personality disorder will have its own unique symptom, according to the fifth edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5), the symptoms “must have onset in adolescence or early adulthood, be stable over time, and lead to distress” for the afflicted individual.

Most of these conditions are often misread and misinterpreted, leading to more frustration for the one who is living with it. As such, it is important to know a bit about it and be empathetic.

Antisocial personality disorder

This is often characterised by a pattern — one wherein there is total disregard for the rights of others. A person suffering from this disorder is likely to use manipulation for personal gain. They may not have any guilt either. Experts say that people with antisocial personality disorder are at risk for drug and/or alcohol addiction.

Borderline personality disorder

A person suffering from borderline personality disorder is said to suffer from feelings of emptiness and abandonment, recklessness and intense anger. They are easily misunderstood because of the intensity of these symptoms, making it all the more difficult for them to cope. Some people may also display suicidal behaviour.

Histrionic personality disorder

A person with histrionic personality disorder will want to be the centre of attention, for which, they may use many tactics in inappropriate situations, including provocative interactions. People suffering from this personality disorder, too, may display suicidal gestures.

Narcissistic personality disorder

This personality disorder may make a person believe they are superior to others, leading them to become averse to criticism. They may also entertain grand thoughts of success, and seek admiration everywhere. Experts say that these people lack empathy and do not do so well in personal relationships either.

Treatment

Studies show that these disorders are likely caused by genetics and/or external factors. It is important to get it checked with a mental health professional, instead of self-diagnosis. Depending on your case and medical history, your doctor can recommend treatment methods that may include talk therapy, medication, or a combination of both.

If you think a loved one is suffering from any of the aforementioned personality disorders, be transparent and guide them every step of the way.

