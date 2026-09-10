Clove water benefits: Why this simple drink may be worth trying during monsoon

Clove water is a fragrant and flavourful drink with roots in ancient healing traditions. (Source: Freepik)

As the monsoon season brings relief from scorching temperatures, it also brings health concerns due to increased humidity and the spread of waterborne diseases.

During this time, bolstering our immune system becomes crucial, and nature offers a simple yet powerful solution—clove water. Manisha Singh, food historian, Tulsi Nagar, Indore, says, “Clove water is a fragrant and flavourful drink with roots in ancient healing traditions. Its warming and invigorating properties are particularly beneficial during the monsoon season when our bodies need a little extra boost.”

Health benefits offered by clove water

Singh mentions, “Cloves are rich in antioxidants, particularly eugenol, which helps strengthen the immune system and protect against seasonal infections. Sipping clove water regularly can help ward off colds, coughs, and flu, keeping you healthy and energised throughout the monsoon.”