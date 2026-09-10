Clove water benefits: Why this simple drink may be worth trying during monsoon

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As the monsoon season brings relief from scorching temperatures, it also brings health concerns due to increased humidity and the spread of waterborne diseases.
During this time, bolstering our immune system becomes crucial, and nature offers a simple yet powerful solution—clove water. Manisha Singh, food historian, Tulsi Nagar, Indore, says, “Clove water is a fragrant and flavourful drink with roots in ancient healing traditions. Its warming and invigorating properties are particularly beneficial during the monsoon season when our bodies need a little extra boost.”
Singh mentions, “Cloves are rich in antioxidants, particularly eugenol, which helps strengthen the immune system and protect against seasonal infections. Sipping clove water regularly can help ward off colds, coughs, and flu, keeping you healthy and energised throughout the monsoon.”
Kanikka Malhotra, consultant dietician and certified diabetes educator, adds, “Cloves include eugenol, which has anti-inflammatory properties and relieves discomfort, as well as antioxidants, which enhance immune function and help to fight off colds and flu. Additionally, clove water improves dental health by eliminating dangerous germs in the mouth. Incorporating clove water into your daily routine can be an effective strategy to improve your health.”
She continues, “Clove water also increases the secretion of digestive enzymes, which aids in food breakdown and nutritional absorption. Additionally, it helps eliminate unwanted bacteria and parasites, promoting overall gut health. Clove water’s purifying properties encourage effective waste disposal, making it an excellent supplement to your diet for optimal digestive health.”
Preparing clove water is a simple and rewarding process. Here’s how to maximise its health benefits, according to Singh:
*2-3 whole cloves
*1 cup of filtered water
*Lightly crush the cloves to release their essential oils.
*Add the cloves to a saucepan with water and bring to a boil.
*Reduce heat and simmer for 5-10 minutes, allowing the flavours and beneficial compounds to infuse into the water.
*Strain the clove water and let it cool slightly before consuming.
Singh recommends, “For a refreshing twist, you can add a squeeze of lemon or a drizzle of honey to enhance the taste. Remember to start with a small amount of clove water and gradually increase the quantity as your body adjusts to its potency.”
While clove water is generally safe when consumed in moderation, Singh asserts that it’s essential to be aware of potential side effects and take necessary precautions:
Blood Thinning: Cloves may have mild blood-thinning properties, so people taking anticoagulant medications should consult their doctor before regularly consuming clove water.
Allergic Reactions: Some people may experience allergic reactions to cloves, such as skin rashes or difficulty breathing. If you notice any adverse symptoms, stop using it and seek medical advice.
Pregnancy and Breastfeeding: Limited data exists on the safety of clove water during pregnancy and breastfeeding. Consult your healthcare provider before consuming it.
Excessive Consumption: Consuming large amounts of clove water can lead to side effects like nausea, vomiting, or liver problems. Stick to moderate consumption, ideally 1-2 cups per day.
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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.