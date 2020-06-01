From improving oral health to treating ulcer: Know the many benefits of cloves

Cloves are known as an aromatic spice but they have many health benefits too. (Source: Getty Images) Cloves are known as an aromatic spice but they have many health benefits too. (Source: Getty Images)

You can have them raw or even mix in foods — cloves or flower buds of the clove tree are consumed in various ways in Indian households. While it is best known as a sweet and aromatic spice, clove has numerous health benefits too.

Health benefits of clove

Clove contains fibre, vitamins and minerals. It is rich in manganese, beneficial for brain function and strong bones, and vitamin K.

Antioxidant, antimicrobial properties: According to a Healthline article, clove contains a compound called eugenol, which also acts as an antioxidant, keeping chronic diseases at bay. Research shows eugenol, along with oleic acids and lipids found in its essential oils also add to the antimicrobial potential of the spice.

Improves oral health: The antibacterial properties of cloves can help promote better health. An old study, published in the Journal of Natural Products, found that compounds extracted from cloves could stop the growth of bacteria that typically cause gum disease.

Improves liver health: Eugenol in cloves could be beneficial for the liver, researchers have shown. The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compound can protect the liver against injury, preventing cirrhosis or chronic liver damage.

Helps with blood sugar: According to a 2012 study in Journal of Natural Medicines, cloves could significantly suppress an increase in blood glucose levels in type 2 diabetes.

Treats stomach ulcers: Research has also shown that essential oils extracted from cloves can help cure stomach ulcers as eugenol is capable of significantly enhancing mucus production, an important gastroprotective factor.

Reduces risk of cancer: Studies have found that clove extract was able to slow the growth of types of human cancer cells, especially colon and breast cancer cells.

Improves bone health: Studies have further investigated the the impact of clove extract on bones. An animal study in Natural Product Research, for instance, said that extract from dried cloves has bone-preserving efficacy against osteoporosis.

