Heartburn isn’t the only sign of acid reflux; your throat may also be sending warnings

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
If you find yourself frequently clearing your throat, it could be a sign of acid reflux, according to Dr H K Susheen Dutt, Senior Consultant – ENT Specialist at Fortis Hospital, Bangalore.
Acid reflux occurs when stomach acid flows back into the oesophagus and up to the throat, irritating the posterior larynx. This irritation can lead to repeated throat clearing, along with other symptoms such as heartburn, regurgitation, coughing, and hoarseness. A sour taste in the mouth or discomfort, especially after meals or at night, may further indicate acid reflux.
How acid reflux can harm the voice box
The irritation caused by acid reflux not only affects the throat but can also have significant consequences for the voice box. Dr Dutt explains that the refluxate can inflame and irritate the vocal cords, leading to:
- Vocal cord irritation: Constant exposure to acid damages the vocal cords, causing chronic discomfort.
- Granulomas: These are benign growths on the vocal cords, formed due to repeated irritation.
- Chronic hoarseness: A raspy or hoarse voice may develop, impacting speech quality.
- Reduced vocal range: Acid reflux can make it difficult to control vocal pitch or maintain a wide vocal range.
- Risk of lesions: Prolonged reflux increases the risk of vocal cord lesions, which can further damage the voice.
How can you fix this?
Managing acid reflux is key to preventing long-term damage to the throat and voice box. Dr Dutt suggests the following steps:
- Diet and lifestyle changes: Avoid trigger foods (such as spicy or fatty foods) and refrain from eating right before bedtime. Elevating the head while sleeping and maintaining a healthy weight can also help.
- Antacids: Over-the-counter medications can neutralize stomach acid and provide relief from reflux symptoms.
- Stay hydrated: Drinking plenty of water soothes the throat and helps prevent further irritation.
- Voice care: Avoid shouting or straining your voice. Warming up before speaking or singing and cooling down afterward can prevent vocal strain.
- Vocal therapy: Consider seeing a vocal coach or speech therapist to learn vocal exercises that can help protect your voice from further damage.
- Consult an ENT specialist: Persistent acid reflux should be evaluated by a specialist to avoid complications such as granulomas or vocal cord lesions.
By following these guidelines, you can manage acid reflux and protect your throat and voice from its harmful effects.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.