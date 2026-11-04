Heartburn isn’t the only sign of acid reflux; your throat may also be sending warnings

If you find yourself frequently clearing your throat, it could be a sign of acid reflux, according to Dr H K Susheen Dutt, Senior Consultant – ENT Specialist at Fortis Hospital, Bangalore.

Acid reflux occurs when stomach acid flows back into the oesophagus and up to the throat, irritating the posterior larynx. This irritation can lead to repeated throat clearing, along with other symptoms such as heartburn, regurgitation, coughing, and hoarseness. A sour taste in the mouth or discomfort, especially after meals or at night, may further indicate acid reflux.

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How acid reflux can harm the voice box

The irritation caused by acid reflux not only affects the throat but can also have significant consequences for the voice box. Dr Dutt explains that the refluxate can inflame and irritate the vocal cords, leading to: