Why people with low blood pressure must limit their beetroot consumption

From improving digestive health to reducing inflammation, beetroots are known for their myriad health benefits. That is owing to the fact that beets are packed with essential minerals and nutrients like folate, vitamin B9, potassium, iron, manganese, copper, vitamin C, and plant compounds along with many health-promoting properties. Agreeing, Shweta Shah, a celebrity nutritionist and founder at Eatfit24/7 added that beetroot or chukandar is also low in calories and fat. “Further, eating beets enhances athletic performance by improving oxygen use and endurance. Beets are a good source of fiber, which benefits your digestive health and reduces the risk of several chronic health conditions. Beets contain nitrates, which improve blood flow to the brain and improve cognitive function,” she told indianexpress.com.

However, the expert added that beetroots contain a high concentration of nitrates, which help lower blood pressure levels. “As such, while beetroots are healthy, eating them can be harmful to patients suffering from low blood pressure because beetroot lowers blood pressure even more. However, it is good for people with high blood pressure. Also, beetroots have high nitrate content and might cause nitrate poisoning in infants, so it should be avoided in infants aged three months or below,” she told indianexpress.com.

According to a 2017 study published in the Journal of Physiology-Heart and Circulatory Physiology, dietary nitrate helps dilate blood vessels to decrease blood pressure, which is a leading factor in developing a heart attack. In fact, the study stated that a glass of beetroot juice could dramatically lower as well as reduce heart attack risk.

Concurring with the findings, Dr Pradeep Mahindrakar, MD Pathology, Lab Director, Micron Metropolis Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Panvel- Navi Mumbai, previously told indianexpress.com, “A daily glass of beetroot juice could be one way to get inorganic nitrate into our diet to help to interrupt harmful inflammation, and increase levels of nitric oxide. Thus, it can help prevent heart attack.”

Lovneet Batra, a nutritionist, also took to Instagram to share a few benefits of eating beets.

Lower blood pressure: Beetroots can help lower a person’s blood pressure. Beets naturally contain large quantities of nitrates, which the body converts into nitric oxide. “This compound dilates the blood vessels, which improves the blood flow and lowers overall blood pressure,” she wrote.

Reduces inflammation: As per the nutritionist, beetroot contains anti-inflammatory compounds called betalains that inhibit specific signaling pathways that play a role in inflammatory diseases.

Diabetic friendly: Beets contain an antioxidant called alpha-lipoic acid. “This compound may help lower glucose levels and increase insulin sensitivity,” wrote Lovneet.

Improves digestive health: Beets are a good source of fiber. “Fibre bypasses digestion and travels to the colon, where it feeds friendly gut bacteria and adds bulk to stools. This can promote digestive health,” read Lovneet’s post.

What is the best way to consume them, and at what time?

“Beetroots are best consumed as salads; you can boil them or grate them. They are also a great ingredient in wraps, sandwiches, and dips along with some yoghurt. You can even juice them up and have it without adding any sugars. You can add them in vegetables or even roast them,” Shah suggested.

