Chronic inflammation: Oncologist explains warning signs, causes and ways to reduce risk

Chronic inflammation has increasingly been linked to a wide range of long-term health conditions, including heart disease, diabetes, fatty liver disease, and certain cancers. In a recent Instagram video, Raipur-based oncologist Dr Jayesh Sharma explained that while “acute inflammation occurs when a flu, bacteria attack our body, our immune system responds to it, there is a little pain, redness, swelling, it is good for our body, but it is necessary for our life,” chronic inflammation is different. “Chronic inflammation occurs when there is no such threat, but the cells of our body remain active and weaken our body from the inside. The most dangerous fire is that which is not visible to the eyes,” He added that conditions such as “heart disease, diabetes, fatty liver, and cancer” may be associated with this ongoing inflammatory process.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

The oncologist pointed to several lifestyle factors that may contribute to inflammation. He noted that excess visceral fat can be particularly concerning, saying, “It is called thin outside, fat inside. The fat inside our stomachs, the fat around the organs, is not just a storage of fuel. It behaves like an organ that messes up with our hormones and our inflammatory system by releasing chemicals.” He also described ultra-processed and high-carbohydrate foods as “the wood used for inflammation,” stating that “chips, biscuits, even packaged juices are not healthy for us.” According to him, tobacco and alcohol can further worsen the problem.

Environmental and lifestyle factors also featured prominently in his discussion. Dr Sharma said, “Environmental pollution like PM 2.5 not only damages our lungs, it also reaches our blood and our body sees it as an attack. Pollution is not only a problem; it can cause fire in the whole body.” He cautioned against overreliance on certain inflammation tests, claiming, “There are a lot of labs selling tests that show that there is inflammation in the body. It does not help much. These are false alarms.” Instead, he suggested using waist circumference as a practical indicator, advising that “men’s waist should be less than 90 cm” and “women’s waist should be less than 80 cm.” He also discussed the waist-to-height ratio, stating that “your height-to-waist ratio should be more than 2.”

Beyond measurements, Dr Sharma highlighted several potential warning signs that people often overlook, including bleeding gums, excessive shouting or anger, and “confusion, irritability, brain fog.” He emphasised that regular movement, hydration, fibre intake, quality sleep, stress management, and oral hygiene may all play a role in reducing inflammation. Among his recommendations were: “Walk every half an hour,” because “our muscles release a lot of factors that reduce inflammation”; consume adequate fibre and water; make use of foods such as “turmeric, fenugreek, coriander, onion, garlic”; aim for “7-8 hours of sleep daily”; and practise stress-management techniques such as “meditation, yoga, pranayama, dhyana, whatever you like.”

To understand more, we spoke with an expert.

Acute vs chronic inflammation and why it matters

Dr Palleti Siva Karthik Reddy, MBBS, MD General Medicine, FAIG, Consultant Physician at Elite Care Clinic, tells indianexpress.com, “Acute inflammation is the body’s natural and beneficial response to injury, infection, or tissue damage. It is typically short-lived and helps initiate healing. Chronic inflammation, on the other hand, is a persistent, low-grade immune response that can continue for months or even years, often without obvious symptoms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Jayesh Sharma (@drjayeshsharma)

The scientific evidence linking chronic inflammation to major non-communicable diseases is extremely robust. Persistent inflammatory activity contributes to insulin resistance, promotes the formation and instability of arterial plaques, accelerates liver damage in fatty liver disease, and creates a cellular environment that can support cancer development and progression. Today, chronic low-grade inflammation is widely recognised as a common biological pathway underlying conditions such as cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, obesity-related disorders, fatty liver disease, and several cancers.

Using waist measurements to assess inflammation risk

Waist circumference and waist-to-height ratio are valuable screening tools because they reflect abdominal fat accumulation, particularly visceral fat, which is metabolically active and strongly associated with inflammation. Research consistently shows that excess abdominal fat correlates with higher levels of inflammatory markers and increased risk of cardiometabolic disease.

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However, these measurements do not directly measure inflammation. Blood tests such as high-sensitivity C-reactive protein, fasting glucose, lipid profiles, liver function tests, and other metabolic assessments provide a more accurate picture of inflammatory and metabolic health. Individuals with increasing waist measurements, unexplained fatigue, elevated blood sugar, high blood pressure, fatty liver, or a family history of metabolic disease should seek professional evaluation rather than relying solely on anthropometric measures.

Lifestyle changes that help lower chronic inflammation

Among all lifestyle interventions, maintaining a healthy body weight through regular physical activity and a fibre-rich diet has the strongest scientific evidence for reducing chronic inflammation. Exercise helps lower inflammatory markers, improve insulin sensitivity, and reduce visceral fat. Similarly, diets rich in fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains, nuts, and seeds support a healthier gut microbiome and reduce inflammatory burden.

Sleep and stress management are also critically important. Poor sleep and chronic psychological stress can activate inflammatory pathways and worsen metabolic health. Adequate hydration supports overall physiological function, although its direct anti-inflammatory effect is less pronounced than diet and exercise.

Spices such as turmeric and fenugreek contain bioactive compounds with anti-inflammatory properties, but they should be viewed as supportive components of an overall healthy lifestyle rather than standalone solutions.

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For most people, practical steps include aiming for at least 30 minutes of moderate physical activity daily, increasing dietary fibre intake, prioritising seven to eight hours of quality sleep, reducing ultra-processed foods, managing stress through relaxation techniques, and maintaining a healthy waist circumference. Small, sustainable habits practiced consistently are far more effective than short-term dietary trends or supplements.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.