Get relief from chronic constipation with this easily available natural laxative

If you have been consciously avoiding consuming ghee, it is time to rethink. Experts suggest that a teaspoon of ghee with each meal will not hamper your weight loss goals, it will rather nourish your body from the inside which, in turn, will help provide relief from digestive issues like constipation. According to yoga expert Smriti Vashist, constipation can be caused due to “irregular defecation (fix a time), irregular and incorrect eating patterns (eat at a fixed time), lack of fluids (have plenty of water), lack of fibrous food, sedentary lifestyle, excessive use of enema or laxatives, intestinal tumour, infection, lack of exercise, poor personal hygiene, obesity, and even psychological factors like stress, anxiety, fear, jealousy, sorrow,” something she shared in an Instagram post.

But, as mentioned, looks like the remedy to the problem lies in an easily available ingredient. Nutritionist Nidhi S took to Instagram to explain that people may think ghee is calorie dense, “but it is important to fix the functioning of the body first”.

Constipation is a major issue and has many repercussions, she pointed out, while noting that passing bowel movements at a regular frequency is an important function of the body and is one of the most important indicators of good health.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nidhi S (@half_life_to_health)

“Imbalance in the gut microbial community (intestinal flora) leads to indigestion and add to weight gain. Constipation leads to dysfunction of the mitochondria (the energy producers within our cells),” mentioned Nidhi.

Also Read | Should you consume ghee on an empty stomach? This is what an expert says

According to the expert, constipation can also:

*Inhibit the excretion of unwanted estrogen from the body and promote its reabsorption

*Lead to toxic buildup and inflammation that can impair the immune system and leave you vulnerable to infections.

*Impacts skin, nails, and mood and many other aspects of the body.

Are you having enough ghee in your meals? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Are you having enough ghee in your meals? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

So, how does ghee help?

“In Indian context, ghee is something which is easily available and has long been a part of cooking culture. Considering the benefits it offers, specifically with respect to working as a lubricant in the gut, it is good to include it in your diet to work on constipation issues. You can always burn the extra calories by putting in five more minutes of workout,” suggested Nidhi.

Advertisement

Agreeing, Ayurvedic practitioner Dr Dixa Bhavsar told indianexpress.com that in Ayurveda, ghee is considered rechak (laxative) in nature. “Usually all herbs/foods that help boost the metabolism (relieving constipation) are hot in potency but ghee is only one that is cold in nature and still helps you improve metabolism (digestive fire/agni) and helps you relieve constipation,” Dr Dixa said.

A2 cow ghee improves your metabolism, Dr Dixa shared. “It helps you maintain healthy fat in the body which is needed for the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins like A, D, E and K,” she added in a post on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya (@drdixa_healingsouls)

Can everyone consume ghee?

Dr Dixa added that cow ghee is “best” for all as it gets digested easily, and can be consumed without any concerns.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!