Christina Applegate reveals she has multiple sclerosis; know more about this disease

Earlier today, actor Christina Applegate announced that she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. The 49-year-old took to Twitter to write: “Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a****** blocks it.”

“As one of my friends that has MS said “we wake up and take the indicated action”. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo (sic),” she continued.

According to Dr Praveen Gupta, director-neurology at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, multiple sclerosis happens when the immune system attacks the protective sheath (myelin) that covers nerve fibers, and causes communication problems between your brain and the rest of your body. Eventually, the disease can cause permanent damage or deterioration of the nerves.

“It can affect anyone — young people, females more than male, and usually between 20 to 40 age group,” he told indianexpress.com.

The doctor added that some of the classic signs include blurring of vision, speech, and walking difficulties. “You cannot prevent it; once a person is diagnosed, they have to be treated effectively, so as to prevent attacks and subsequently brain damage.”

The treatment options may include injections and oral medicine, to even a bone marrow transplant.

According to a CNN report, this is not the first health problem that Applegate has faced. In 2008, she decided to remove both of breasts in a double mastectomy.

