‘Never too old to get hip’: Actor Christie Brinkley, 66, undergoes hip replacement surgery

American model and actor Christie Brinkley recently underwent hip surgery after injuring it many years ago. In an Instagram post, the 66-year-old revealed she had an accident after her helicopter crashed on a mountaintop in Telluride many years ago. By her own admission, the pain worsened with each year, and even though 12 years back she was asked to get a hip replacement she delayed it — finding it too daunting.

In the quarantine, however, as she had time to herself, she finally took the plunge and shared the news wearing a bathing suit!

“New Year, New Hip! Yes, that’s a band aid on my hip. I injured my hip in a backcountry skiing helicopter crash on a mountaintop in Telluride many years ago. The pain in my hip got a little bit worse each year. 12 years ago I was told it needed to be replaced but the surgery was daunting! And I had things to do! But quarantine put a damper on any plans so I decided to finally take time for myself and do something about the pain that had progressively influenced my decisions,” (sic) she wrote.

“I wanted to be ready to be able to say yes to opportunity. I had my surgery at Thanksgiving and I was dancing in my kitchen by New Years Eve and today I put on my long fins and explored the coral reefs propelled by my new hip! I’m writing all this to say If you’ve been putting something off that could improve your well-being but hesitate out of some sort of fear, I suggest learning as much as you can about the process and the results and expectations. I found the best Doctor for my circumstances and voila! I can’t tell you how happy I am to have done this,” (sic) she continued.

“Now I can focus on getting back in shape and rebuilding my strength. Never too old to get hip! 😜 PS This was an early morning dive ( literally jumped out of bed and into the boat) so the sun was low snd raked highlighting the particles in the water I’m sure to have clearer shots in the days ahead!” she concluded.

In the photos shared she can be seen swimming underwater and the results are truly inspiring.