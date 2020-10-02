Chrissy Teigen suffers miscarriage due to excessive bleeding; know more about it here

Chrissy Teigen shared her tragic loss on social media. (Photo: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram)

Chrissy Teigen and singer John Legend took to social media on Thursday to share the tragic news of the loss of their unborn baby boy. Teigen, who had earlier shared about pregnancy complications, revealed that the reason behind the miscarriage was excessive bleeding. In the caption, she wrote: “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Sep 30, 2020 at 8:58pm PDT

“Excessive bleeding is a common reason that may lead to miscarriage, which is also known as spontaneous abortion. Sometimes, the fetus or the elements of conception flushes out because of excessive bleeding in the form of tissues or fluid leading to a miscarriage; one doesn’t need instruments or surgical abortion to extract it,” Dr Akta Bajaj, Sr Consultant of obstetrics and gynaecology at Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospital tells indianexpress.com

Dr Bajaj further points out that there could be numerous other reasons for a miscarriage other than excessive bleeding in the first trimester:

Reasons for miscarriages in the first trimester

Chromosomal abnormalities in baby: When the embryo has an abnormal number of chromosomes, the chances of miscarriage increases manifolds. Women above 35 years of age are more prone to have chromosomal abnormalities in their embryo.

Underlying health problems: If a woman who’s expecting a child has unmonitored and untreated diabetes and hypertension, it can be a major reason for miscarriage.

Intense exercise: Working out is an important part of a mother-to-be’s routine. But it should be done only after consulting a doctor. However, intense exercises should be avoided during pregnancy as it can lead to miscarriage.

How to take care of your body post-miscarriage

Dr Bajaj says, “Experiencing a miscarriage can be emotionally distressing for both you and your partner and can take a toll on your body physically. Make sure you rest as much as possible, especially in the next 24 hours since this gives your body the time to adjust to its new condition and recover from the loss.” She adds that if women experience trouble sleeping, they should “drink a glass of milk to relax the body and mind.”

“Make sure you take the prescribed pain killers because abdominal cramping is quite normal following a miscarriage, and is usually accompanied by bleeding. However, the intensity of the cramps depends upon person to person. Also, do keep a track of your body temperature as high temperature could be an indication that you have some sort of an infection in the uterus or elsewhere. For the first five days following a miscarriage, it is recommended that you check your temperature every day,” she said.

Lastly, follow a healthy diet as it will help your body to heal, and consult a therapist or talk to someone — it will make you feel better.

