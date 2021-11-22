Chrissy Teigen undergoes eyebrow transplant surgery; know all about it here

Chrissy Teigen has debuted new eyebrows. The model and cookbook author took to social media to share with her followers that she does, in fact, now have a new pair of eyebrows, for which the hair was derived from the back of her head.

In a few Instagram stories — which are now unavailable — the 35-year-old shared videos of herself after the eyebrow transplant surgery, wherein she explained that the new hair is taken from the back of a patient’s head and placed on the face to give the appearance of a fuller set of eyebrows. “I never wear makeup if I can avoid it so I was so excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery,” she wrote on a photo of herself after the surgery, tagging Dr Jason Diamond and Dr Jason Champagne.

Dr Diamond himself took to Instagram to share the Teigen’s post-procedure picture, writing in the caption: “Eyebrows play a huge part of the facial aesthetic. They frame the eyes and can either be an asset to the eyes, or they can be the annoying part of your morning you have to spend ten minutes filling in.

“I know too many people, entire generations, who either overplucked brows as part of the trend or are simply experiencing eyebrow thinning with time. #EyebrowTransplantation is a procedure where we mutually agree on shape, density, etc., and skill takes it from there (sic).”

We reached out to Dr Trupti D Agarwal, consultant dermatologist, trichologist and aesthetic dermatologist at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital to understand more about this unique procedure. The doctor explained that this “treatment is done to restore hair in the eyebrow area”.

“It is needed in cases of naturally-sparse hair, conditions like stable alopecia areata, alopecia totalis and universalis, madarosis, scars of burn and trauma, trichotillomania, uneven eyebrows. It is also required in cases of congenital absence of hair in eyebrows. Usually, an eyebrow transplant is needed for cosmetic reasons. It is opted as eyebrows are the most expressive component and make the major marking of the face,” she told indianexpress.com.

What is the recovery time?

According to the doctor, the procedure is a “follicular unit transplant or follicular unit extraction”. It can be done without any sutures and has very little downtime.

“Usually, the hair from the back of the scalp is taken and around 50-100 grafts are used under local anaesthesia. The entire process takes around 2-3 hours. Recovery time varies from person-to-person, but is usually quick. Post-transplant, there is crusting or scab formation which falls off in 14 days. After this, the transplanted hair falls off and then after 3-4 months, there is a growth of new hair.”

Post-surgery dos and don’ts

– Avoid removing the crusts.

– Avoid heavy exercise and keep an eye out for bleeding, swelling or pus at the site of operation.

– Locally, an antibiotic cream has to be applied on the treated as well as the donor area.

