Chrissy Teigen has ‘endless energy’ after quitting alcohol; expert shares tips on how to give it up

Unchecked consumption of alcohol has been linked to multiple health risks, both mental and physical. It can impair your sleep, cause weight gain, memory problems, digestive issues, aggravate anxiety, lower your energy levels, and even subtly change your personality over time.

As such, if you have resolved to cut down your alcohol consumption or even quit it in the New Year, but are finding it hard to stick to it, Chrissy Teigen‘s recent Instagram post may help boost your motivation.

Sharing her journey of quitting alcohol, she said: “6 months no alcohol! Honestly kind of sucks saying it because even though I don’t ever crave it now, time has not exactly flown by haha. I prob won’t be excited till a larger milestone like at leasssst 5 years, and sometimes I don’t even know if I necessarily won’t ever drink again? (sic)”

She went on to share the changes she has observed in herself ever since, saying that she now has “endless energy, way less anxiety (no more benzos!) and I am *happier* and more present than ever. It’s pretty cool. I look forward to having my full body reset after 1 year, then reevaluating to see my new hopes and wishes for the future!”

Shedding more light, Dr Ishina Choudhary, counseling psychologist, cognitive behavioural therapist and Founder of Insight Alchemy, said “quitting alcohol takes times and patience”, and that one needs to also “understand your relationship with alcohol.”

She stressed on starting with practising mindfulness in order to recognise if you have a drinking problem and resolve to do something to change that. “Think about why do you drink? Some drink because of boredom, stress, anxiety issues, etc. Consider its impacts on your life — is it positive or negative?”

Dr Choudhary advised addressing the triggers that make you want to reach out for a drink, and working on finding alternative coping mechanisms, like reading, listening to music, going for a walk, connecting with your friends, etc. She also advised on taking support from your loved ones or seeking help from a therapist to help keep you on track, while also taking control of your social life and environment in order to cut out distractions and temptations.

“Journaling can be a great tool to track your fitness as it helps you stay in tune with your innermost thoughts and feelings when you’re having alcohol as well as when you’ve stopped or restricted its consumption”, she added.

“One of the most important tools you have at your disposal is self compassion. Instead of criticising yourself, remember that no one is perfect. What matters the most is that you have an open and curious outlook to learn what does and doesn’t work for you,” she said. “You should also focus on having a better and healthier lifestyle comprising balanced meals, regular movement with workouts that you enjoy, getting a good night’s sleep, and keeping yourself hydrated.”

