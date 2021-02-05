Chrissy Teigen details her endometriosis surgery and recuperation process on social media

The model and mother of two recently underwent a surgery for her endometriosis. (Photo: Instagram/@chrissyteigen)

Chrissy Teigen is recuperating from an endometriosis surgery. The 35-year-old model and mother of two has documented her experience on social media by sharing pictures and videos of herself.

On February 4, she first shared a picture of herself strapped to a hospital bed, as an Instagram story. The caption read: “Endometriosis surgery please endo this pain lol lol lol (sic)”.

Teigen then shared a video highlighting the process of recovery at home. Visibly groggy, she can be heard saying she is “okay now”, “numbed up” and “at home”. Three bandages are seen on her stomach — presumably from her surgery — with little hearts on them.

an update: holy shit it’s a no on the soup but a go on Curb pic.twitter.com/YvxBF8M69w — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 5, 2021

“I thought I would be… I usually am really good after,” the model said in her Instagram stories, talking about the healing process. “This one’s a toughie.” She added that her stomach may be feel numb for some more days.

The model also wrote on Twitter that while kids are “extremely antsy beings normally”, “they absolutely, absolutely flail, high-kick and tornado more when you tell them to be careful around your healing body”. “They feel the calm energy and they MUST f****n break it STAT!” she wrote.

Amid all this, Teigen also shared a note about her unborn, whom she miscarried in October 2020. “My little Jack would have been born this week so I’m a bit off. I truly feel kicks in my belly, but it’s not phantom.”

my little jack would have been born this week so I’m a bit off. I truly feel kicks in my belly, but it’s not phantom. I have surgery for endometriosis tomorrow…but the period feeling this month is exactly like baby kicks. sigh. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 3, 2021

She also shared a long post of when she was pregnant with her third child, “10 weeks along and out of my mind happy”.

“These are from our video shoot for Wild in Mexico… I knew the video would take a bit to get together so thought it would be cute to share our news with the world through the ol classic hand on belly trick at the end. I could have never imagined what would happen over the next 10 weeks…not sure I’ll ever be able to watch that video again without sobbing…” she shared.

Endometriosis is a painful condition in which the tissues that normally line the uterus, grow outside of the organ, and are found on the ovaries, fallopian tubes or intestines. Common symptoms include pain and menstrual irregularities.

Recently, actor Mandy Moore had shared the news that shortly before she got pregnant, she had a scheduled surgery for endometriosis, which was understood to have been the reason she was struggling to conceive.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle