Things to keep in mind while choosing an alternative to milk

There are many reasons why a person may choose to not consume milk. Some of these may be because of health issues, and at other times, it can be a dietary preference.

Whatever may be the case, before you choose to skip milk and add an alternative to your menu, keep certain things in mind.

Nutritionist Bhakti Kapoor took to Instagram recently to explain that while non-dairy milk options have “skyrocketed in popularity”, one needs to know how these milk alternatives stack up against the “long-time staple cow milk”.

“Cow’s milk remains the most popular option, especially for children. [It] offers a good balance of naturally-occurring calories from fat, protein and essential vitamins and minerals, like vitamin D and calcium, providing key nutrients [that] kids need for growth and development,” Kapoor mentioned in the caption.

She added that when looking for milk substitutes, consider the following:

🥛Look for a nutritional profile that’s similar to real milk.

🥛Choose unflavoured and unsweetened options and beware of hidden sugars.

🥛Whenever possible, avoid additives.

🥛Avoid any product that could trigger allergies.

“In terms of adding a splash to your coffee in the morning, almond milk works well. When it comes to baking, soy milk or oat milk can be great substitutes. In most recipes, you can swap any milk alternative for milk in a 1:1 ratio,” the expert said.

She also added a list of dos and don’ts while choosing an alternative; read on.

Choose it when,

– you have an allergy to milk

– it is a personal/ethical decision

– you have a specific medical reason

– you do not enjoy milk and know what nutrients to replace

Do not choose it when,

– diet culture tells you so

– a documentary scares you into doing it

– you like the taste of real milk but are forcing yourself to make a switch

– you think every alternative is nutritionally equivalent to actual milk

