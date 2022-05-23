scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 23, 2022
Must Read

Things to keep in mind while choosing an alternative to milk

Nutritionist Bhakti Kapoor explained that while non-dairy milk options have "skyrocketed in popularity", one needs to know how these milk alternatives stack up against the "long-time staple cow milk"

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 23, 2022 10:00:24 am
milk, drinking milk, cow milk, milk alternative, milk substitutes, choosing a milk alternative, milk health, milk substitutes, avoiding milk, indian express newsChoose unflavoured and unsweetened options. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

There are many reasons why a person may choose to not consume milk. Some of these may be because of health issues, and at other times, it can be a dietary preference.

Whatever may be the case, before you choose to skip milk and add an alternative to your menu, keep certain things in mind.

ALSO READ |Should you consume ghee on an empty stomach? This is what an expert says

Nutritionist Bhakti Kapoor took to Instagram recently to explain that while non-dairy milk options have “skyrocketed in popularity”, one needs to know how these milk alternatives stack up against the “long-time staple cow milk”.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Cow’s milk remains the most popular option, especially for children. [It] offers a good balance of naturally-occurring calories from fat, protein and essential vitamins and minerals, like vitamin D and calcium, providing key nutrients [that] kids need for growth and development,” Kapoor mentioned in the caption.

Best of Express Premium

ExplainSpeaking: Fisc in the time of monetary tighteningPremium
ExplainSpeaking: Fisc in the time of monetary tightening
Delhi Confidential: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and his love for JapanesePremium
Delhi Confidential: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and his love for Japanese
Nikhat Zareen: ‘People told my father that boxing was a men’s sportPremium
Nikhat Zareen: ‘People told my father that boxing was a men’s sport
Remove harmonium from Golden Temple? Sikh music scholars strike differing...Premium
Remove harmonium from Golden Temple? Sikh music scholars strike differing...
More Premium Stories >>

She added that when looking for milk substitutes, consider the following:

🥛Look for a nutritional profile that’s similar to real milk.
🥛Choose unflavoured and unsweetened options and beware of hidden sugars.
🥛Whenever possible, avoid additives.
🥛Avoid any product that could trigger allergies.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bhakti Kapoor (@gethealthyhigh)

“In terms of adding a splash to your coffee in the morning, almond milk works well. When it comes to baking, soy milk or oat milk can be great substitutes. In most recipes, you can swap any milk alternative for milk in a 1:1 ratio,” the expert said.

ALSO READ |The Great Khali reveals what he eats in a day

She also added a list of dos and don’ts while choosing an alternative; read on.

Choose it when,

– you have an allergy to milk
– it is a personal/ethical decision
– you have a specific medical reason
– you do not enjoy milk and know what nutrients to replace

Do not choose it when,

– diet culture tells you so
– a documentary scares you into doing it
– you like the taste of real milk but are forcing yourself to make a switch
– you think every alternative is nutritionally equivalent to actual milk

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

ukrainian circus
Amid war, Ukrainian circus comes to town and stays in Italy

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 23: Latest News

Advertisement