Healthy eating: Simple diet tips to lower cholesterol

March 24, 2022 9:10:16 am
“Cholesterol (a waxy substance that starts coating arteries and pathways of the body) is much needed by the body as the cells, membranes and nerves are made up of it. But in many cases it can tip over, leading to heart disease and other issues,” macrobiotic nutritionist Shonali Sabherwal said in an Instagram post.
While high levels of “good” HDL cholesterol are beneficial, too much “bad” LDL cholesterol can lead to heart conditions. If you have been recently diagnosed with bad cholesterol, it is important to make certain lifestyle changes, starting right from your diet.
View this post on Instagram
Plant-based diet includes vegetables, fruits, legumes, nuts and whole grains, which are naturally rich in components such as soluble fibre, soy protein and plant sterols, and are often recommended for maintaining cholesterol levels.
Diet tweaks suggested by Sabherwal:
*Increase magnesium (acts like a statin, preventing more build-up)
*Drink green tea (reduce LDL cholesterol)
*Eat more fibre from whole grains (soluble fibre). “That’s why you hear a lot of people recommending psyllium husk to lower cholesterol,” said Sabherwal.
*Add vitamin K2 (reduces serum cholesterol)
*Add coconut oil (cold pressed) balances LDL to HDL ratio
*Add garlic (lowers total cholesterol)
*Add chia or flax seeds or fish oils (increases omegas)
*Stay away from trans fats, processed foods, sugar, smoking and too much alcohol
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-