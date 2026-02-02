Chitrangda Singh discusses ACL surgery recovery: ‘I was in bed for almost two weeks’

Small, disciplined choices each day help the body rebuild strength and prepare for a safe return to movement

Chitrangda Singh talks about recovery post surgery
Actor Chitrangda Singh recently opened up about her ligament injury and subsequent recovery, owing to which she had to control her diet. “I have really worked hard on myself in the past few months. Clean eating. Painful living. I had an ACL surgery, because of which I was not moving around that much. I had to closely control my food intake. I had to do it because I was in bed for almost two weeks,” the Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders (2025) actor told Let’s Talk with Namitaa podcast.

Dr Gazanfar B. Patel, senior consultant orthopaedic surgeon at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said that an ACL surgery often leads to unexpected lifestyle changes that extend beyond the knee. “An ACL recovery quietly teaches patience, reminding people that healing occurs not just in the gym, but also through everyday food choices made at home. When movement is limited, and rest becomes a daily routine, food habits take on greater importance. Many people realise that recovery involves not just exercises and physiotherapy, but also careful management of what they eat,” said Dr Patel.

After surgery, physical activity decreases sharply. “Calories that used to be burned through daily movement are not expended the same way. If eating habits remain the same, weight gain can occur quickly, which adds extra stress on the healing knee,” noted Dr Patel.

Why does clean eating feel especially challenging during recovery?

Dr Patel said that limited mobility often leads to boredom, frustration, and emotional eating. Comfort foods become tempting when one is stuck in bed or hardly moving. “Cutting back on sugar, fried foods, and large portions during this time can be mentally tiring, even though it’s necessary,” said Dr Patel.

diet What dpes diet look like? (Photo: Freepik)

What kind of diet supports healing?

Protein-rich meals help rebuild muscle, while fibre helps maintain regular digestion when activity is low. “Healthy fats and enough fluids support joint health and reduce inflammation. The focus shifts from eating more to eating right,” said Dr Patel.

Healthier food choices often reduce bloating and help maintain a healthy weight. “Better hydration and balanced meals can lead to clearer skin, steadier energy, and a more positive sense of well-being, even with limited activity,” shared Dr Patel.

Small, disciplined choices each day help the body rebuild strength and prepare for a safe return to movement.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

