Chitrangda Singh discusses ACL surgery recovery: ‘I was in bed for almost two weeks’

Actor Chitrangda Singh recently opened up about her ligament injury and subsequent recovery, owing to which she had to control her diet. “I have really worked hard on myself in the past few months. Clean eating. Painful living. I had an ACL surgery, because of which I was not moving around that much. I had to closely control my food intake. I had to do it because I was in bed for almost two weeks,” the Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders (2025) actor told Let’s Talk with Namitaa podcast.

Dr Gazanfar B. Patel, senior consultant orthopaedic surgeon at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said that an ACL surgery often leads to unexpected lifestyle changes that extend beyond the knee. “An ACL recovery quietly teaches patience, reminding people that healing occurs not just in the gym, but also through everyday food choices made at home. When movement is limited, and rest becomes a daily routine, food habits take on greater importance. Many people realise that recovery involves not just exercises and physiotherapy, but also careful management of what they eat,” said Dr Patel.