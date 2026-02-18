‘I am recovering well’: What Chiranjeevi’s shoulder surgery reveals about modern keyhole procedures and recovery

Shoulder pain and injuries are common, particularly among individuals who lead active lifestyles or experience repetitive strain from work, sports, or ageing joints. Recently, megastar Chiranjeevi addressed concerns after being spotted with an arm sling and shared an update about his recovery. He wrote on X, “Several well-wishers have enquired about my health after noticing the arm sling. It was just a minor shoulder keyhole surgery. I am recovering well and already getting back to my routine.”

While many people undergo similar procedures each year, there is often confusion about what constitutes “minor” shoulder surgery, how long recovery takes, and what precautions patients should follow in the weeks after surgery. Understanding the rehabilitation process and potential risks can help individuals return to normal activities safely and avoid reinjury. To better understand this, we consulted an expert.

What exactly does shoulder keyhole (arthroscopic) surgery involve?

Dr Raghu Nagaraj, director at the Institute of Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and Robotic Joint Replacement at Kauvery Hospitals, Bengaluru, tells indianexpress.com, “Shoulder arthroscopy, commonly called keyhole surgery, is a minimally invasive procedure in which a surgeon inserts a small camera called an arthroscope into the shoulder joint through tiny incisions. Specialised instruments are then used to diagnose and treat structural problems inside the joint with minimal damage to surrounding tissues.”

This procedure is most commonly recommended for conditions such as rotator cuff tears, shoulder impingement syndrome, labral injuries, recurrent shoulder dislocation, inflammation of the joint lining, and certain ligament injuries. “Compared to open surgery, arthroscopy generally results in smaller scars, reduced pain after surgery, and faster functional recovery,” notes Dr Nagaraj.

Several well-wishers have enquired about my health after noticing the arm sling. It was just a minor shoulder keyhole surgery. I am recovering well and already getting back to my routine. My heartfelt thanks to Dr. Nithin, one of the finest arthroscopy surgeons, for his care… pic.twitter.com/txLNH2yNFQ — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 16, 2026

Recovery timeline after the procedure

Recovery after shoulder arthroscopy depends on the specific condition treated and the type of repair performed. For minor procedures, Dr Nagaraj mentions that patients “may resume basic daily activities within one to two weeks, usually while wearing an arm sling for support.”

If tendon or ligament repair is involved, recovery typically takes longer. “Most patients can return to desk work within two to four weeks, while physically demanding activities or sports may require three to six months of rehabilitation. Full recovery of strength and mobility is gradual and depends heavily on adherence to physiotherapy,” explains the expert.

What patients should keep in mind during recovery

“Following postoperative instructions carefully is essential for proper healing,” informs Dr Nagaraj, adding that patients are usually advised to use an arm sling for the recommended duration, avoid sudden shoulder movements, and begin physiotherapy in phases under professional guidance. Early rehabilitation focuses on gentle mobility exercises, followed by strengthening exercises as healing progresses.

“Patients should watch for warning signs such as persistent swelling, increasing pain, fever, redness around the incision site, numbness in the arm, or difficulty moving the shoulder after the expected recovery period. If any of these occur, medical evaluation should be sought promptly. Consistent physiotherapy and gradual return to activity are key to restoring shoulder function safely,” says Dr Nagaraj.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.