What is the impact of Covid-19 on children with cystic fibrosis?

Published in the Journal of Cystic Fibrosis, the study looked specifically at the response of children with cystic fibrosis (CF) to infection from Covid-19. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

A new study conducted to specifically examine the response of children with cystic fibrosis (CF) to infection from Covid-19 has found that such children suffer ‘mild illness’.

The first global research, published in the Journal of Cystic Fibrosis, assessed the outcomes of 105 children across 13 countries, ranging from infants through to teenagers.

CF is an inherited disease caused by a faulty gene. This gene controls the movement of salt and water in and out of cells, so the lungs and digestive system become clogged with mucous, making it hard to breathe and digest food.

The researchers were from Newcastle University and The Cystic Fibrosis Trust – as part of the Global Registry Harmonization Group, made up of CF specialists from around the world, including the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Study’s findings

Experts found that over two-thirds of children with CF infected with Covid-19 managed their symptoms at home. Of the 24 admitted to the hospital, six needed extra oxygen and two needed non-invasive ventilation.

The data also showed that most children were treated with oral or intravenous antibiotics, as is standard practice for any CF respiratory illness. A small number were given antiviral medications, and none received experimental treatments for Covid-19.

Dr Malcolm Brodlie, co-author and MRC (Medical Research Council) clinician-scientist and clinical senior lecturer, Newcastle University, said, “Our findings from our global study of 13 countries across the world reassuringly show that very few children were seriously unwell after developing Covid-19.

“The pandemic continues to have a profound impact on children with cystic fibrosis and their families so this is reassuring news for them,” said Dr Brodlie.

“Moving forward, we hope it will enable them to live their lives in the most fulfilling way possible – this is particularly important given the negative effects of isolation measures on quality of life, mental health, schooling and delivery of healthcare,” he added.

The experts found that over two-thirds of children with CF infected with Covid-19 managed their symptoms at home. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) The experts found that over two-thirds of children with CF infected with Covid-19 managed their symptoms at home. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

There are over 10,655 people with cystic fibrosis living in the UK and this number is growing every year.

Robbie Bain, co-author of the study from Newcastle University and funded by the Cystic Fibrosis Trust summer studentship programme, said, “This global project helps shine a light on the outcomes of people with cystic fibrosis after having Covid-19, gathering much needed evidence, and helping people make informed choices based on the best available advice.”

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd