Has your child tested positive for Covd-19? Follow these measures for better health, immunity

As Covid-19 cases continue to rise, people perpetually remain worried for their health and immunity. While children remained the least affected during the first two waves, an increasing number of kids are getting infected by the virus in the third wave.

To manage Covid-19 in kids, the Health Ministry also released guidelines last month. However, if your child is currently well enough to be taken care of at home, here are some measures you must take to ensure their good health and immunity, as suggested by Ayurvedic expert Dr Nitika Kohli.

“The good news is that most people with Covid-19 have mild symptoms and recover on their own. Resting, staying hydrated and sleeping are typically helpful,” she said. Take a look.

Follow these measures if your child has tested positive for Covid-19.

Nutritious diet

The expert suggested to “give your child a light home-cooked diet and keep them well hydrated.”

Tepid sponging

During Covid-19, your child is most likely to have a fever. In such cases, you can do tepid sponging.

Good hygiene

Ensuring good hygiene is quintessential to a healthy body. Thus, follow good hygiene practices like regular handwashing with soap.

Keep an oximeter handy

Temperature and oxygen saturation may fluctuate during Covid-19 and thus, you must keep an oximeter handy. Make sure you record temperature and oxygen saturation with a pulse oximeter at home, every six hours.

Isolate your child

It is absolutely necessary to isolate your child in case of Covid-19 infection.

Wear mask

Dr Kohli said, “You and your child should wear a surgical mask and change it after eight hours of continuous wear.”

Protective measures

You must strictly adhere to personal protective measures for yourself and your child, she suggested.

Consult a doctor

It is recommended to take medical advice before giving any medicine to your child.

