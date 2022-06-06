From aiding digestion to relieving cold, cough: Many health benefits of consuming chikoo

scorecardresearch
Monday, June 06, 2022
While chikoo is known to be very sweet and high in calories, its many benefits can't be ignored too, shared nutritionist Lovneet Batra

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 6, 2022 11:30:08 am
Chikoo, also known as 'sapodilla' or 'sapota', is a tasty and healthy fruit. (Source: Pixabay)

Experts advise consuming seasonal fruits and vegetables to keep oneself fit and healthy. As such, there are many summer delights that one can have to stay healthy and hydrated. One among such fruits is the chikoo — known for its rich flavour and texture.

Chikoo, also known as ‘sapodilla’ or ‘sapota’, is a tasty and healthy fruit. While it is known to be very sweet and high in calories, its many benefits can’t be ignored too, shared nutritionist Lovneet Batra.

According to the nutritionist, you can consume chikoo “in moderation” for the following health benefits.

Helps in digestion

According to Batra, chikoo has a high amount of dietary fibre which makes for an excellent bulk laxative. “The body is relieved from many health conditions such as colon cancer, diverticulitis and inflammatory bowel.”

Anti-inflammatory agent

The high content of tannins makes chikoo an important anti-inflammatory agent, the expert said. She shared that it helps in improving problems of the digestive tract and also reduces inflammation by lessening the problem of swelling and joint pain.

It cures cold and cough. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Cures cold and cough

This popular fruit is also effective in keeping congestion and chronic coughs at bay “by removing the phlegm and mucus from the nasal passage and respiratory tract”.

Helps keep bones healthy

“Being rich in calcium, iron and phosphorus, sapota fruit greatly helps in enhancing and strengthening the bones,” she shared.

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

