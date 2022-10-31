How much chia seeds should you consume in a day?

Known to be a rich source of nutrients, fibre, omega-3 fatty acids, and calcium, chia seeds have come to be identified as a popular superfood today. Hence, it is not surprising that many people swear by soaked chia seeds to kickstart their day on a healthy note. “Yes, chia seeds are a great source of protein and fibre that help in relieving constipation. Also, they are equally great for the skin, hair, and hormone health,” Dr Karishma Shah, a nutritionist, told indianexpress.com. However, much like everything, excessive consumption of chia seeds can have certain harmful effects. So, how much is too much when it comes to these power-packed seeds?

To answer the same, Vara Yanamandra, an Ayurveda expert, took to Instagram to write: “While you might be enthusiastic to try these internet-hyped foods, this post is a reminder that not all foods out there are meant for you!” Adding that “no doubt it is a healthy food,” the expert stressed that like any other food, “it can lead to unwanted side effects when used in excess.”

In the post titled ‘What can go wrong with eating chia seeds every day?’, Dr Yanamandra further wrote that despite being a “fibre rich food with essential amino acids, minerals, and antioxidants which makes them healthy like any other food out there,” these seeds are “the most hyped food of the modern-day.”

This is because, if consumed in excess, the high fibre content in the seeds can make it difficult to digest them, and can trigger the motions causing constipation. Not just this, “due to the presence of phytic acid in chia, the absorption of minerals like iron and zinc from food, can be impaired,” she shared.

Additionally, people on blood thinners should avoid consuming chia seeds as “they can interact with the blood thinners due to the high omega-3 fatty acids.”

Agreed Dr Shah, and suggested that “two to three spoons of chia seeds are enough to be consumed in a day.”

Dr Yanamandra, further listed a few pointers to keep in mind while consuming chia seeds

How to consume it then?

* Increase your intake of water while consuming chia.

*Avoid if you have any food intolerances or sensitivities.

* Discontinue usage if you feel bloated after eating them.

* Don’t have it every day regularly!

