How to use chia seed water for weight loss

There are a lot of products that are termed superfoods as they promise to offer maximum nutritional benefits with minimal calories. These nutrient-dense powerhouses are packed with high volumes of vitamins, minerals, fibre and antioxidants that help maintain the body’s overall health. However, rather than focusing on any one superfood, adding a variety of them in our diets can prove to be magical.

Advertising

One of these popular ingredients is chia seed. The healthy omega 3 fatty acids in these tiny seeds, helps raise the good cholesterol that protects against heart attacks and strokes, whereas the fibre helps suppress appetite and reduce weight. What is the best thing about chia seeds? You can add them into anything — from salads to smoothies to fruit bowls and also plain water.

Health benefits of chia seeds

* Low in digestible carbs, chia seeds also have anti-inflammatory properties which help keep bloating at bay. It also helps in weight management as it can reduce hunger and make you feel full for longer.

* It is extremely beneficial for people suffering from diabetes or even those with pre-diabetes.

Advertising

* Chia seeds are excellent superfoods when it comes to consuming fibres and aiding weight loss.

* It supplies antioxidants, micronutrients and fibre to your body and speeds up weight loss.

How to make chia seeds water

This is the easiest way to consume chia seeds. To make one glass of chia seeds water, soak around one teaspoon of chia seeds in a glass of water. Let it sit for minimum half an hour. Strain and drink. You can also add thinly sliced pieces of lemon to it. Let it sit for at least an hour before you consume it.