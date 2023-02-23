Chhavi Mittal says having a positive outlook during cancer treatment can fasten recovery, experts agree

The word ‘cancer‘ is enough to induce fear in many people, often making it difficult for those diagnosed with the same to maintain a cheery and positive outfit. However, actor-producer Chhavi Mittal, who is also a cancer survivor, is of the belief that if one starts their cancer treatment journey with a positive and hopeful attitude, it can speed up the recovery process.

In a recent Instagram video, the 42-year-old talked about the same with Dr Sachin Trivedi, director medical oncology, HCG-ICS Khubchandani Cancer Centre. Reiterating that cancer is indeed curable, Chhavi said: “I think there is this whole taboo around cancer that it is always incurable and is equal to death. But that is not true and there is proper treatment available to cure it.” She added that after being diagnosed with breast cancer, once she knew her “course of my procedure, that we will do step A, step B, step C and then post care, I knew it was do-able,” she continued.

As such, Chhavi advised people undergoing cancer treatment to stay positive and have faith while on this challenging journey. Dr Trivedi agreed and added, “There is enough evidence to show that people who tend to have stronger will and try to stay positive, tend to have better outcomes.”

Dr Anil Thakwani, director and senior consultant oncologist, Sharda Hospital, Greater Noida, while speaking with indianexpress.com agreed that it is vital to believe you can overcome cancer. “Positive attitude is a must because of many reasons,” he said.

“It has now been proven that the immune system plays a very vital role in controlling cancer within our body,” he explained, adding that the cancer cells in our body are in a premalignant state and stay under control due to our immune system. “But once you are diagnosed with cancer and you become hopeless, your immune system can go down,” he stated.

“Once the patient has a negative attitude towards life, the immune system automatically goes down. And since our immune system is controlling the cancer cells, these cancer cells come up. More and more cancer cells can over power our body and create havoc,” he stressed.

He further said that a negative attitude can impact our neurotransmitters and hormones. “In our body, there are certain chemicals, neurotransmitters and hormones, which are released when there is a positive attitude and it prevents our body from the bad effects of cancer or it prevents the cancer cells from coming up. This preventive mechanism, however, is weakened when we have a negative attitude,” he said.

