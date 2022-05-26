Chhavi Mittal shares her radiotherapy experience, calls it ‘eventful’

Chhavi Mittal has been documenting her breast cancer recovery process on social media — ever since she was diagnosed with it — sharing updates on Instagram on the progress made thus far. One of her latest posts is about her first radiotherapy session following her surgery.

The actor shared a picture in which she smiled at the camera, revealing a portion of her stomach on which were a few medical tapes. She wrote in the accompanying caption, “The first day of radiotherapy was eventful… The only discomfort I felt was that the room was super chilled and I was shivering!”

The Shitty Ideas Trending actor added that she “could barely stay still”.

“These beautiful markings you see on my body are to ensure that the radiotherapy is directed towards the correct areas only. I have to keep these till the radiotherapy lasts (1 month),” the 41-year-old wrote.

She apprised her fans and followers that she can “finally move [her] arm enough to swim”, but cannot swim right now for two months “due to the chlorine exposure [which is] not advisable during radiation”.

According to Dr Kanika Sood Sharma, clinical lead and senior consultant, oncology, radiation oncology, Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, in radiation therapy, cancer cells are precisely targeted and destroyed through photon beams (electromagnetic radiations), but the patient does not feel any pain. It involves multiple episodes of therapy and leads to gradual shrinkage in the tumour or cancer.

“All cancer patients, once diagnosed, should start with the prescribed treatment as early as possible to ensure improved survival,” she told indianexpress.com previously.

