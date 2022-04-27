Chhavi Mittal makes a post-surgery update on her health: ‘I woke up cancer free’

Chhavi Mittal, who was scheduled to undergo a surgery for her breast cancer, has shared an encouraging update with her fans — she is now cancer-free.

The actor, who has been documenting the process on social media, via YouTube videos and Instagram posts, shared a long update, which read, “When the anaesthesiologist asked me to close my eyes and think of something nice, I visualised my beautiful breasts perfectly healthy… and then I went under. The next thing I know, I woke up cancer free!”

The 41-year-old mentioned that it was a six-hour-long surgery. “There were multiple procedures done, and it’s a long road to recovery, but the great thing is.. it’s only going to get better now. The worst is over.”

The mother-of-two added that she is, however, “in a lot of pain”. “The pain, that reminds me of the huge battle I just won with a smile on my face.” She also thanked her husband Mohit Hussein for his support — calling him “equally strong, the equally insane, resilient, brave, patient, caring, loving” — and in a separate post, opened up about the post-surgery pain.

“It’s amazing how quickly we forget pain. The pain I felt after the C-section, or the one I had after an ovarian surgery years ago… or the excruciating pain of my back injury, which also healed,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chhavi Mittal (@chhavihussein)

Mittal added that she is “holding on to that feeling of forgetting the pain”, because she is in “so much pain that no amount of pain killer is helping”.

ALSO READ | Do you know about the ABCs of breast cancer self-examination?

“I’ve been strictly instructed by my surgeons to not post any dance reels,” she joked.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!