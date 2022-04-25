Chhavi Mittal was ‘calm’ and ‘positive’ ahead of breast cancer surgery: ‘Let’s kick the life out of it’

Chhavi Mittal has been documenting every detail of her journey fighting breast cancer on social media, in an effort to raise awareness among women. The actor, who was diagnosed earlier this month, is now preparing for surgery and the long road to rest and recuperation.

On the day of surgery — April 24 — she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in the gym, writing in the caption that in the hours leading up to her hospitalisation, she was “calm”, “happy” and “positive”.

“I’m calm, I’m positive, and I’m happy. The agenda for today is a long walk, family time, packing for the hospital… and getting admitted in the evening,” Mittal wrote. In the accompanying picture, she flaunted her washboard abs and set major fitness goals as well.

The 41-year-old ended her post on a positive note, writing that before she goes in for her breast cancer surgery, she is happy to learn that many women — now inspired by her — are getting themselves tested. “I’m super happy that hundreds of women have written to me that they’re getting themselves tested, getting a mammogram, being aware etc., but I think it’s a great day to make that number go up by lakhs. Isn’t it time yet? Let’s catch it early like me, and kick the life out of it,” she wrote.

Some days ago, the SIT actor had shared on her YouTube channel that while there was no family history of breast cancer, she got it. And ever since her diagnosis, it has been “a physical struggle” for her. “The body goes through a lot. I don’t want to make it an emotional struggle, so I smile and try to be as strong as I can.”

