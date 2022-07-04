Chhavi Mittal emphasises on the importance of early detection of breast cancer

Ever since Chhavi Mittal was diagnosed with breast cancer in April this year, she has been actively spreading awareness about the disease through her social media handles. From her diet and fitness routine to her recovery — the actor keeps sharing tidbits about her cancer journey.

Recently, she shared the importance of early detection of breast cancer in an Instagram video. “Breast cancer is the most common kind of cancer globally today, surpassing lung cancer. Good news though? It’s totally curable if detected early. Whose hands is it in to detect it early? Yours! So be mindful of your own body and do the needful,” she wrote.

Calling early detection of breast cancer “the only solution”, she said, “I have seen people come back from stage four and massively aggressive treatment. Also, more than anything, it’s an emotional trauma for people who go through it.”

To prevent all of this, Chhavi emphasised the significant of regular checkups. “All you need to do is just do your timely checkups. It’s so important. I think when I found my lump, it was sitting right there staring me in my face. I had ignored it and it’s really stupid.”

She went on to share how you can detect breast cancer. The actor shared, “To do your self-examination is the first step. Mammograms are, of course, the second step. There’s so much you can do to check yourself. Just be informed. Don’t close your eyes to symptoms.”

Asking people to not be ignorant of the obvious signs, Chhavi said, “I know people who have actually seen inverted nipples and just ignored them thinking it’s going to be fine. You can feel the discharge, the lumps in your armpits. These are signs which are waiting to be discovered and for you to do something about. It’s so important for women nowadays to do it.”

According to her, yearly checkups are absolutely essential after the age of 40. She added that mothers must educate their daughters about the possibilities and be more mindful of the common signs and symptoms.

