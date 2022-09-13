Chhavi Mittal shares five common mistakes people make while doing intermittent fasting

Intermittent fasting has become a common dieting trend around the world, with many celebrities endorsing it. As the name suggests, it entails figuring out an eating and fasting pattern, wherein you eat during certain hours of the day, and then fast for many hours. Intermittent fasting (IF) does not put any restrictions on ‘what’ one eats — whether it is whole grains, vegetables, protein, or fruits — in terms of quantity and quality, but ‘when’ one eats them.

The basic principle of IF is to give the body the time to digest food, and in the process, burn out excess fat and detox. Indianexpress.com had previously reported that the dieting pattern is considered to be more in tune with the body’s circadian rhythm, and therefore, is beneficial.

Chhavi Mittal shared a video on her YouTube channel, in which she talked about her experience with the IF diet. The actor said she tried the diet after the birth of her son Arham, when she wanted to lose weight.

Chhavi described the different kinds of IF, stating that one of them is the 16:8 format, wherein you fast for 16 hours, and eat in the remaining 8-hour window. She went on to talk about the 5/2 format, for which you eat normally five days a week, and fast for the remaining 2 days.

“Then, there is alternate-day fasting, in which you alternate between eating and fasting every day. There is also the eat-only-one-meal-a-day fasting, and another in which you eat sporadically.”

Chhavi, who is a breast cancer survivor, stated some benefits of IF, of how it helps with weight loss and manages blood sugar levels in the body, cautioning that if not done properly, it can be counter-productive, too.

According to the actor, common mistakes committed by people during IF include:

1. Not easing into it: Chhavi said that she was not doing any kind of fasting when she picked up IF, and in fact, she was breastfeeding at that time. “So, I could not starve myself.” The actor said that she did not want the fasting to affect her breast milk production, especially since her son was taking night feeds. She resumed it when the little one started sleeping through the night.

“I knew that I had 8 solid hours when I would not have to eat anything. I started IF with 8 hours of fasting, which is normal for people who are not breastfeeding, because they are sleeping through the night.” She added that she slowly increased the fasting time from 8 hours to 14 hours. Chhavi said that every body is different and one has to understand their energy level and how long they can sustain themselves without eating anything. “Ideally, IF should increase your energy level and make your mind sharper.”

Here’s what you need to keep in mind when going on Intermittent Fasting. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here’s what you need to keep in mind when going on Intermittent Fasting. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

2. Not regulating calorie intake: Chhavi said people often eat indiscriminately in the 8-hour window, exceeding their required calorie count; or they eat too little, pushing the body into ‘starvation mode’, which is counter-productive because it slows down the body’s metabolism. “Eating the correct amount of calories in the eating window is important.”

3. Not knowing what to eat: She explained that people following IF should eat mindfully and not gulp down junk and processed food. “Remember that you have to eat healthy.”

4. Watch out for when you break the fast: According to the actor, sometimes people break their fast by not realising it. “Like, if you eat a chewing gum, which contains sugar, or use a sugary toothpaste. You have to be careful about what you consume in the fasting window. You can have black coffee, but not coffee with milk.”

5. Not exercising: Chhavi said one needs to also exercise while they do IF, for “mind-blowing results”. “Exercising is anyway good for health, but if you combine it with IF, your metabolism and fat-burn will become faster, and you will feel more active throughout the day. In general, you will see many health benefits.” She suggested moderate exercise for 30-40 minutes a day.

She concluded by saying that the body gives out certain signs that it is not ready for IF — like feeling hungry during the fasting window, or feeling too weak to be able to fast. In that case, it is important to understand and pay heed, and eat.

