Chhavi Mittal says she considered treating cancer without medicine: ‘Have to save your life’

A cancer diagnosis often leaves people searching for every possible way to improve their chances of recovery. Alongside medical treatment, many turn to dietary changes, stress reduction, supplements and other natural approaches, hoping they can heal the disease or even replace conventional treatment. Speaking about her own experience as a breast cancer survivor, actor Chhavi Mittal reflected on the emotions and difficult decisions that followed her diagnosis.

She said, “When I came to know about it for the first time, my first reaction was that there must have been a mistake. The report must have been changed. The doctor will call me in a couple of days, and he’ll say, Sorry, there was a mix-up.” She added, “But I think when I realised that it wasn’t going to happen, I thought that if I decided that I would cure cancer without any treatment, by cleaning my diet, reducing my stress levels. But I think the actual reality hits when you understand that cancer is not a joke. And the first thing is that you have to save your life. And you can’t do these experiments at that time.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Highlighting the risks of misinformation, she continued, “Some people even waste time on this. Because when you read online, you will also find that you won’t do anything; you will just do this, and it will be done. And that is easy. Can you give me an example of something that, if you do this, it will be fine? Like in Australia, I read somewhere that someone worked on their diet and fixed their cancer. But these are exceptions. I think a lot also has to do with why you have cancer. Because even the medical industry doesn’t have an answer to this question. If we know that my cancer happened because I smoked a lot, then if I quit smoking, my cancer will be cured. It doesn’t work like that.”

Her comments raise important questions about what lifestyle changes can realistically achieve during cancer treatment and where they fit alongside medical care. We asked an expert to explain.

Lifestyle measures support, but do not replace treatment

Dr Radheshyam Naik, oncologist and founder of Samprada Hospital, tells indianexpress.com, “Current scientific evidence does not support the idea that diet, supplements, stress reduction or any natural remedy alone can curewell-beingWhile healthy lifestyle practices are important for overall wellbeing and can help patients tolerate treatment better, they cannot eliminate cancer cells or replace evidence-based therapies such as surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy or targeted therapy. Cancer treatment must be tailored to the type, stage and biology of the disease.”

Dr Jagadish Hiremath, Public Health Intellectual, adds that while healthy habits can strengthen the body, reduce treatment-related side effects and improve quality of life, “there is no credible evidence that they can eliminate cancer on their own.” They should always be viewed as complementary strategies used alongside medical treatment, not as substitutes.

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The dangers of delaying proven cancer treatment

Dr Naik shares that cancer is often a progressive disease, and delaying appropriate treatment can allow it to grow, spread to other organs, and become more difficult or even impossible to treat effectively. “The safest approach is to discuss any alternative therapy with a qualified oncologist and rely on recommendations that are supported by robust clinical research rather than anecdotal success stories.”

Dr Hiremath notes that delaying proven cancer treatment allows the disease more time to grow and spread, which can reduce the chances of successful treatment and, in some cases, make a potentially curable cancer much harder to treat.

He also states, “Many claims circulating online are based on personal anecdotes rather than scientific evidence and often leave out important details about diagnosis, treatment history or disease progression. Patients should be cautious of anyone promising guaranteed cures or promoting therapies that have not been validated through well-designed clinical research. The safest approach is to discuss any complementary therapy with the treating oncologist before making treatment decisions.”

The role of healthy habits during cancer treatment

Quick Quiz See if you can answer this: Story continues below this ad What is the role of healthy lifestyle habits during cancer treatment? A. They can cure cancer without the need for medical treatment. B. They support recovery, improve quality of life and help the body cope with treatment, but they work best alongside evidence-based medical care. C. Exercise and a healthy diet should replace chemotherapy or other prescribed treatments. Story continues below this ad D. Lifestyle habits do not affect recovery during cancer treatment. Reveal the answer ✅ Correct answer: B Dr Hiremath notes that healthy habits such as eating a balanced diet, staying physically active, getting enough sleep, managing stress and quitting smoking can help people tolerate cancer treatment better, recover more effectively and maintain a better quality of life. However, these measures are supportive — they do not cure cancer. The best outcomes come when healthy lifestyle practices complement evidence-based medical treatment under the guidance of a healthcare team.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.